Police Arrest Suspected Kidnappers, Witch Doctors, Internet Fraudsters in Delta

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba and Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Police operatives in Delta State have arrested two notorious witch doctors, three suspected kidnappers, and 184 internet fraudsters at different locations in Delta and Edo States.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Bright Edafe, disclosed in a statement yesterday that 247 rounds of ammunition for submachine guns (SMG), charms, laptops, phones, and other items were recovered in the operations.

He said the arrests were sequel to a series of intelligence reports received regarding the planned abduction of several high-profile individuals in Sapele, Oghara, and the environs by a notorious syndicate led by one Owei Abebo (alias Adusa).

He disclosed that Adusa had been on the Command’s watch list since 2021, but was recently caught when operatives of the CP-Special Assignment Team (CP-SAT) led by ASP Julius Robinson swung into a strategic operation.

According to him, “In the early hours of July 19, 2025, the operatives arrested one Peter Benson, a 35-year-old male suspect from Kwale in Ndokwa LGA of Delta State, who is a suspected spiritual (witch) doctor responsible for ritual preparations for the criminal gang.

“Following an intensive interrogation, Benson led operatives to another suspect, Joseph Saniyo, 63 years old, from Ajakurama community, Ovia South West LGA in Edo State.

“Saniyo, identified as the syndicate’s primary spiritualist, was found in possession of three live tortoises and other fetish items believed to be used in criminal fortification rituals.”

Acting swiftly on further intelligence provided by the arrested suspects, Edafe said the operatives stormed Oghara and successfully apprehended the ring leader, Owei Abebo (alias Adusa) 42, along with his accomplices, Ebi Maye, 41, from Poloububor community in Warri North LGA of Delta State, and Happy Obegha, 39, from Ajakurama community, Ovia North-East LGA, Edo State.

“During a thorough search of the suspects’ hideouts, the operatives recovered 247 rounds of live ammunition for a submachine gun (SMG).

“Preliminary investigations revealed that their latest plot involved planned coordinated kidnappings across Sapele and Oghara, which were successfully foiled after their arrest,” he said.

Also, the Police Command, according to Edafe, in a combined effort with the Nigerian Army, recorded a significant breakthrough in the fight against internet fraud and other cyber-related offences.

He said operatives of the Ekpan Division, had on July 21, 2025, at about 17:45 hours and acting on credible intelligence in collaboration with the Nigerian Army, carried out a coordinated raid on a location within the Post Housing Estate, Effurun, where suspected internet fraud and terrorism financing activities were taking place.

The operation, he disclosed, resulted in the arrest of one Kelvin Odini, 33, and 183 others engaged in online fraud-related activities.

The PPRO further disclosed that: “Items recovered from the suspects include 273 assorted laptops, 97 assorted smartphones, one iPad, one tablet phone, nine laptop chargers, and two Wi-Fi routers.

“All suspects and exhibits have been taken into custody as investigations are intensified to unravel the extent of their operations and apprehend other accomplices.”