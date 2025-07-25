Otu Bolsters Aviation Sector, Tourism with Acquisition of Two New Aircraft

In a bold step towards repositioning Cross River State as a premier destination in Nigeria’s tourism and investment map, Governor Bassey Edet Otu Thursday, took delivery of two new Bombardier CRJ1000 aircraft, a regional jet, designed to carry up to 100 passengers.

The acquisition of the new aircraft reaffirms the governor’s administration’s commitment to revitalizing the state’s aviation infrastructure and enhancing socioeconomic mobility.

The historic reception ceremony took place at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, where Governor Otu, flanked by his wife, Bishop Eyoanwan Otu; former Minister of Culture and Tourism, High Chief Edem Duke; and other dignitaries, described the acquisition as “a long-overdue leap into the future of seamless connectivity and economic transformation for our dear state”.

The official inauguration of the new aircraft by the Ministry of Aviation is scheduled for August 12, 2025.

With the new aircraft, Governor Otu said the state is not only addressing the perennial frustration of flight delays and cancellations experienced by travellers to and from Calabar, but also laying a strong foundation for Cross River’s aviation renaissance.

“For too long,” he said, “our people and visitors alike have endured the hardship of air travel disruptions. Today marks the beginning of the end of that era.”

The new acquisition, according to the Commissioner for Aviation, Captain Imah Eno Utum, has brought to four the number of aircraft owned by the state government.

While the two aircraft, Boeing 747 earlier acquired by the immediate past government of Senator Ben Ayade are being operated by Aero Contractors, the newly procured Bombardier CRJ1000 would be operated by Valuejet Airline, pending when the state government secures an Air Operational Certification to operate as an independent airline.

The governor emphasized that reliable air transportation is pivotal to the success of the state’s tourism-driven economic blueprint.

“These aircraft are more than machines—they are catalysts of commerce, bridges of culture, and vessels of hope,” he declared.

“With Carnival Calabar, Obudu Ranch Resort, and our ecotourism assets beckoning the world, accessibility must never be a hindrance again.”

Beyond tourism, the initiative is expected to boost investor confidence and attract business interests into the state.

Governor Otu noted that: “No economy thrives in isolation. Investors want assurance of smooth logistics. These aircraft will ensure Cross River is no longer at the periphery of economic conversations.”

Former Minister Edem Duke hailed the initiative as a “game-changing intervention”, describing it as a testament to Governor Otu’s visionary leadership.

He noted that this singular move would dramatically alter the perception of Calabar as a difficult destination, thereby opening up new opportunities in hospitality, conferences, agriculture and export.

As the aircraft touched down, the symbolism was not lost on observers: a state once limited by distance was now poised to take flight—literally and figuratively.

Governor Otu concluded with a tone of assurance: “This is just the beginning. Our People First agenda is not mere rhetoric. It is an unfolding promise—and Cross River is rising.”