NiMet Moves to Improve Revenue, Increase Service Recovery

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) on Tuesday, witnessed the conduct of a public hearing on a bill sponsored by the former Chair of the House Committee on Aviation Technology, Isiaq Abiodun Akinlade.

The bill proposes amendments to the 2022 version of the Agency’s Establishment Act. The proposed amendments seek, among other key issues, to provide a clear and detailed framework for the Agency’s cost recovery across various sectors of the economy, especially the non-aviation sectors. The aim is to strengthen the Agency’s capacity to fulfil its mandate, promote efficiency, improve infrastructure, ensure safety, and enhance staff welfare.

The public hearing, convened by the House Committee on Aviation Technology, featured a presentation from the Director-General/CEO, Professor Charles Anosike, who emphasized that cost recovery is a globally accepted practice and a critical requirement for the Agency’s sustainability.

Other key stakeholders from various socio-economic sectors attended the hearing, including representatives from WMO, NIMASA, FAAN, NCC, trade unions, and former Director-Generals of the Agency—Dr. Jide Adeniji, Dr. Anthony Anuforom, and Professor Mansur Matazu. Past directors of the Agency also made both written and oral submissions.

Declaring the hearing open, the Speaker of the House, represented by the Deputy Chief Whip, reiterated the National Assembly’s commitment to a people-oriented legislature that ensures MDAs like NiMet have the capacity to support public growth, uphold transparency, respond to national needs, address climate change and hazardous weather, and strengthen the resilience of vulnerable communities.

In his closing remarks, the Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Tajudeen Kareem Abisodun, assured attendees that the committee would holistically consider all oral and written submissions and deliver amendments that align with the law. He highlighted the importance of NiMet’s mandate in ensuring the safety of lives on land, in the air, and on water—an effort that requires the collective responsibility of all.