NCAA Pushes for Improvement in Airport Security across Nigeria

Stories by Chinedu Eze

In line with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) audit recommendation to fortify the airports, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has pushed for improvement of security at nation’s airports in accordance to its regulatory oversight functions.

To encourage the realisation of this goal, ICAO and NCAA on Monday, started a five-day national quality control workshop at its Lagos Regional Office.

The workshop, which runs through the week, aims to sharpen Nigeria’s aviation security oversight and bring it in line with global best practices.

At the heart of the initiative is the Universal Security Audit Programme Continuous Monitoring Approach, or USAP-CMA, a global benchmark used to measure aviation security compliance.

Delivering the opening remarks on behalf of the Director General of Civil Aviation, Captain Chris Najomo, NCAA’s Lagos Regional Manager, Barrister Olubukola Aduragbemi Terriba, described the workshop as a direct response to findings from ICAO’s audit of Nigeria’s aviation security earlier this year in March.

The DG noted that the training is not just a capacity-building exercise, but a critical step toward tightening compliance with ICAO’s Annex 17 standards, which govern security in international civil aviation.

Also speaking at the opening, ICAO’s Regional Aviation Security Officer for West and Central Africa, Mr. Ademola Oladele, underscored the importance of Nigeria’s growing role in global aviation.

He pledged continued ICAO support, noting that a strong security oversight system is key to protecting civil aviation from ever-evolving threats.