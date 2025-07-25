NASENI CEO Honoured in UK Parliament for Driving Africa’s Industrial Innovation

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Mr. Khalil Halilu, has been honoured with the prestigious African Achievers Award at the 15th edition of the ceremony held at the historic House of Lords, UK Parliament.

The award, presented during an event that brought together royals, global leaders, policymakers, and innovators, recognised Halilu’s outstanding contributions to advancing Africa’s technological infrastructure, innovation ecosystems, and industrial growth through his leadership at NASENI.

Hosted by Baroness Sandip Verma, Chancellor of the University of Roehampton and a respected member of the House of Lords, the ceremony was a powerful global showcase of African excellence and transformative leadership, a statement by NASENI’s Director of Information, New Media and Protocol, Olusegun Ayeoyenikan, said.

Halilu joined a distinguished group of honourees including public officials, business executives, and philanthropists shaping the future of the continent.

In his remarks, Halilu emphasised Africa’s readiness to lead in innovation, manufacturing, and sustainability.

“It is a great honour to receive this award alongside fellow visionaries committed to Africa’s future. At NASENI, we are bridging the gap between ambition and access, turning ideas into industries, empowering indigenous solutions, and driving forward Nigeria’s and Africa’s industrial transformation. Africa is not just rising, it is ready,” he said.

Under his leadership, NASENI, the statement said, has been repositioned as Nigeria’s leading technology transfer agency, delivering on the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu by enabling local production in critical sectors such as clean energy, agriculture, transportation, and digital infrastructure.

Through strategic partnerships and an Accelerated Technology Transfer & Adaptation Strategy, NASENI, it said, is turning Nigeria into a hub for sustainable innovation and industrial self-reliance.

Halilu also extended appreciation to the organisers and supporters of the awards. “I thank the African Achievers Awards team, Baroness Sandip Verma, and all those across the continent and diaspora who continue to champion African solutions. This recognition is a motivation to do more and a reminder that the future we seek is one we must build ourselves,” he stated.

Now in its 15th year, the African Achievers Awards has become one of the most respected platforms spotlighting African leadership and excellence globally. This year’s edition included powerful messages from dignitaries such as King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, Queen Olori Atuwatse III, and Dr. Fatou Bensouda, reinforcing the urgency of building a united and future-facing African continent.

The award to Halilu, according to the statement, reflects NASENI’s growing continental footprint and its mission to deliver homegrown technologies that respond to Africa’s real challenges, promote sustainable development, and accelerate industrialisation across borders.