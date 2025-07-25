Madugu: Winning the WAFCON Trophy is Our Target

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Coach of the Super Falcons, Justine Madugu, has insisted that Nigeria’s focus as the nine-time African champions face hosts Morocco in the final of the 13th Women Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday is to win the trophy for the 10th time.

The Super Falcons, one of only seven teams to have played at every single edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup finals since the competition was launched in 1991, saw off the challenge of gutsy Cup-holders Banyana Banyana of South Africa in Tuesday’s second semi final, thanks to an eye-widening cross-cum-floater goal by defender Michelle Alozie in added time.

Speaking before the team left Casablanca for Rabat, Madugu said: “We thank God for making it to the final. I want to assure you that we are not going to relent or take our eyes off the ball. Our focus is on lifting the trophy in Rabat on Saturday.”

He stressed that Super Falcons will not depart from the game plan that has taken them this far. “We knew South Africa, as Cup holders, would be difficult but we were ready for them. I am glad that our tactics paid off. As I said before the tournament, we will always assess the opposition first and then determine what tactics would suit us better and serve our purpose. We have done these in our previous five games and we will do the same in the final.”

Nigeria go up against hosts Morocco at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat from 9pm on Saturday night, in what has been labelled as the most-anticipated match of the 13th Women AFCON – a clash of the dominant power and one of the emerging powers of women’s football on the continent.

It is the second time in 17 months that Nigeria will confront the host nation in a major continental final (the Super Eagles faced hosts Cote d’Ivoire in the final of the men’s AFCON in Abidjan in February 2024), with South Africa as the stepping stone in the previous hurdle.

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade’s on-field elegance, team-carrying role and resoluteness have found ample support from the rapid pace and energy of Folasade Ijamilusi, the attacking potency of Chinwendu Ihezuo, the vibrancy and spiritedness of Esther Okoronkwo and Jennifer Echegini, the attack-minded play of defender Ashleigh Plumptre, and the near-impregnability of goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie (Africa’s Goalkeeper of the Year back-to-back).

Nigeria’s tally has been an impressive 11 goals for and one against – a penalty scored by Linda Motlhalo as the Banyana vainly sought a way back into the game in Tuesday’s semi final in Casablanca.

Saturday’s final is guaranteed to be played in front of a capacity crowd at the Olympic Stadium – a fitting showcase to the rising profile and steady progress of women’s football on the African continent.