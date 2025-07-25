LPPC Unveils 57 New Senior Advocates of Nigeria

Alex Enumah in Abuja





Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) has unveiled the list of lawyers newly elevated to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

The list sighted by THISDAY on Thursday comprised 56 advocates and one from the academia.

According to Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court and Secretary of the LPPC, Mr. Kanir Eniola Akanbi, the list was approved by Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Hon. Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, at LPPC’s 169th Plenary Session held on Thursday.

Akanbi stated, “The rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria is conferred as a mark of professional excellence upon legal practitioners who have demonstrated exceptional distinction either as advocates in the courts or as academics contributing significantly to the development of legal scholarship.

“During the session, the Committee also considered three (3) petitions submitted against certain applicants. Upon thorough review, each petition was found to be lacking in merit and was accordingly dismissed.

“In accordance with the directives of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN), all shortlisted prospective Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) conferees are required to attend and successfully complete the Pre-Swearing-In Induction Programme.”

According to the LPPC secretary, participation in the induction programme is a mandatory prerequisite for the formal conferment of the SAN rank.

The conferees were barred, in line with Paragraph 25(1) of the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Guidelines and the provisions of Rule 393 of the Rules of Professional Conduct, 2023, from publishing advertisements, congratulatory messages, or goodwill notices related to their nomination or conferment.

“Any breach of these provisions may attract sanctions for violations of statutory or ethical rules as expressly stated,” Akanbi said.

The Swearing-In Ceremony for the 57 successful applicants was scheduled to hold on September 29.

Among the advocates were Theophilus Kolawole Esan, Fedude Zimughan, and Ernest Ikeji, while the successful candidate from the academia was Professor Chima Ubanyionwu.

The list of the new SANs in order of seniority is as follows: Theophilus Kolawole Esan, Fedude Zimughan, Ernest Chikwendu Ikeji, Victor Esiri Akpoguma, Leslie Akujuobi Njemanze, AKintunde Wilson Adewale, Preye Agedah, Omamuzo Erebe, Hannibal Egbe Uwaifo, Olumide Ekisola, George Ejie Ukaegbu and Oromena Justice Ajakpovi.

Others include: Tairu Adebayo, Bawa Akhime Osali Ibrahim, Suleh Umar, Emeka Akabogu, Godwin Sunday Ogbosi, Godwin Aimuagbonrie Idiagbonya, Adeolu Olusegun Salako, Adetunji Oso, Achinike Godwin William-Wobodo, Shuaib Agbarere Mustapha, Adizua Chuchu Okoroafor, Olanrewaju Tasleem Akinsola, Amaechi Fidelis Iteshi, Adakole Edwin Inegedu, Oyinkansola Badejo-Okunsanya, David Ogenyi Ogebe, Aminu Sani Gadanya, Oluseun Awonuga Adeniyi, Ikechukwu Raphael Uwanna, Ayodeji Joseph Ademola,Kelechi Nwaiwu, Lawal Garba Hudu, Ibim Simeon Dokubo, Luka Abubakar Haruna Musa, Shakeer Adedayo Oshodi, Oluwole Tolulope Jimi-Bada and Mubarak Tuani Adekilekun.

The rest are Chinyere Ekene Moneme, Shuaib Magaji Labaran, Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh, Augustine Enenche Audu, Ali Dussah Zubairu, Adeyemi Adebambo Pitan, Habeeb Abdulrahman Oredola, Abdulakeem Labi-Lawal, Victor Agunzi, Nkwegu Luke Ogbagaegwu, Bidemi Ifedunni Ademola-Bello, Temilolu Femi Adamolekun, Abdulkarim Kabiru Maude, Adedayo Gbolahan Adesina, Usman Yusuf Zaiyanu, Taiwo Azeez Hassan and Olufemi Olubunmi Oyewole.