Kwankwaso Criticises FG over ‘Unequal Distribution of Resources’, Prevalence of Poor in North

By Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The National Leader of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has criticized the Federal Government over the unequal distribution of resources, the prevalence of poverty, and the deplorable state of roads in northern Nigeria.

Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of NNPP in the 2023 general election, spoke at Kano Government House, during a stakeholders’ meeting, ahead the North-West public hearing by the Senate Committee on the review of the 1999 constitution.

The former governor tasked the State Assembly and National Assembly members from Kano and the entire North, to shine their eyes, and articulate the position of the region as the 1999 constitution is set for review.

He also decried mounting poverty and education backwardness in the North, highlighted the gory state of Abuja-Kaduna-Kano expressway, which construction commenced years ago.

The NNPP leader advised the Federal Government to ensure even distribution of national resources and democratic dividends so that all regions in the country would be equitably captured.

“Let me advise the Federal Government on the distribution of federal resources.

From the information available to us, it is like most of the national budget is now tilting in one direction in this country,” he said.

“Let me advise those who are struggling by all means to take everything to remember that some of the issues that we have in this part of the country today have to do with lack of enough resources and mismanagement of the little that comes in.

“That is why we have insecurity, we have poverty, and so on. It is happening here mainly, but like a desert, it would go everywhere,” he added.