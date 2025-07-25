Interreligious Dialogue Will Reduce Climate and Human Conflict, Says Peace Expert, Akintayo

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

A Peace and Conflict expert, and researcher, Obafemi Akintayo, has said Africa must embrace Inter-faith dialogue if Peacebuilding and Global Conflict resolutions must be achieved.

He made these statements during an Academic paper presentation in Ado Ekiti on the topic ” Interreligious Dialogue As a Global Peacebuilding Imperative”

The Assistant chairman for Interreligious Dialogue and Peace at the UO-UNESCO Crossing Institute for Transcultural Studies said Interreligious dialogue operates not just in theory but as a powerful instrument for usstainable peace cultures.

The Academic researcher expert who holds dual master’s degrees from the University of Oregon School of Law and another one from University of Ibadan declares that Interreligious dialogie is a powerful peacebuilding mechanism which helps in preventing violence, building trust and repairing fractured societies around the world.

He said the process draws togther individuals and communities from different religious backgrounds to foster mutual understanding, empathy and cooperative action.

” In todays world, where religious identities are often politicized or weaponized, dialogue becomes a counter-narrative. Its not about agreeing on doctrine, its about agreeing on dignity to find common ground in our shared humanity.”

He was also of the opinion that the current religious nationalism and extremism should not reduce dialogue to political correctness rather it should speak boldly against injustice in all sectors.

In his words; silence in the face of opppression is not neutrality, it us complicity. Interreligioys dialogue is effective when it refused to ignore suffering, when it uplifts marginalized voices and when it works proactively to dismantle the conditions that breed radicalization”

Obafemi noted that the cost of division is costly while the power of reconciliation is cheaper and produces the desired result. He however used the opportunity to appeal to the world leaders to use their influence to protect and not politicize human dignity.

” The world doesn’t need louder voices it needs wiser ones. Stand together, speak truth and choose peace” he concluded.