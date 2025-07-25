Glo Introduces Device Protection Service for Subscribers

Digital solutions provider, Globacom, has launched a Device Protection service for its customers, an industry first in Nigeria. This was introduced in partnership with Cubecover, Nigeria’s leading technology solutions enabler.

The innovative offering enables both new and existing Glo subscribers to protect their mobile devices against screen and water damage for a small premium, while they receive up to N50,000 worth of screen repairs or replacement when damage occurs.

According to Mojeed Aluko, Globacom’s Head of Value Added Service (VAS) for as low as N50 per day, customers can ensure their device is covered against screen or water damage at any time. There is also a N300 subscription for those who would like to pay the premium weekly, while those who prefer to pay the premium monthly only need to pay N600 every month.

With this affordable micro-protection, Aluko stated, subscribers will receive up to N50,000 worth of screen repair free when damage occurs. However, the device protection is only active after the customer maintains an active subscription for one month.

“As a responsive and innovative network, we are leveraging this opportunity to provide meaningful protection to our customers, helping them stay connected even in the event of accidental damage,” Aluko added.

To subscribe for this device protection package, the customer needs to dial *7013*1# to enrol via USSD, by choosing a daily, weekly, or monthly package. New customers without Glo SIMs can walk into any Gloworld shop across the country, purchase a SIM and any phone device of their choice and subscribe to the device protection instantly.

The customer pays the device protection subscription through deductions from their Glo airtime and they can do so through the option of one-time subscription or auto-renewal. After successful payment, the subscriber receives a link to test the integrity of their device screen. Once the screen passes the diagnostic check, the device’s IMEI is registered with Cubecover, Aluko explained.

Mr. Deji Macaulay, Managing Director of Cubecover, noted that the strategic partnership with Globacom will give users one less thing to worry about by eliminating the common anxieties associated with phone usage, accidental damage and repairs.

“The device protection service is unique because of its simple enrolment process via mobile phones and its affordable micro-premiums. It is also fast as its tech-driven verification process eliminates delays and paper works. It also provides peace of mind for millions of Nigerians using smartphones daily”, Globacom noted.