Food Security: FG, L-PRES Adopt Climate-smart Technologies to Boost Livestock Sector

Arthur Eriye

The federal government, in collaboration with the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES) and other stakeholders, has adopted climate-smart technologies to improve pasture management and enhance national food security.

The move is part of a broader strategy to modernise the livestock sector and promote sustainable practices amid growing environmental and resource challenges.

The Minister of Livestock Development,Mr. Idi Maiha made the disclosure during a stakeholders’ workshop themed, “Technologies for Sustainable Pasture Production and Management in Nigeria,” in Abuja.

Maiha who was represented by his Special Assistant on Livestock Entrepreneurship, Mr. Ishaq Bello, described the initiative as a crucial, forward-looking step. Maiha said that sustainable pasture management goes beyond agriculture, it is essential for environmental protection, social stability, and economic resilience.

“As we face mounting pressures from overgrazing, climate change, and rising tensions over limited pasture resources, innovation and collaboration have become indispensable,” he said.

The minister emphasised that the workshop, which brought together both local and international stakeholders, signified a serious commitment to long-term transformation in Nigeria’s livestock sector. He noted that global partnerships, including technical collaborations with Israeli institutions and government agencies, are being leveraged to introduce climate-smart technologies and digital solutions to improve pasture practices.

He added that the involvement of a diverse group of participants from farmers and researchers to policymakers and development partners—demonstrated a shared resolve to strengthen rangeland management in Nigeria’s arid and semi-arid zones

Also speaking at the event, L-PRES National Project Coordinator Dr. Sanusi Abubakar said the forum aimed to explore innovative and technology-driven solutions for restoring and sustainably managing Nigeria’s pasture ecosystems. He noted that pasturelands, vital to livestock production, are increasingly threatened by overuse, land degradation, and climate-related stress.

“These threats not only undermine productivity but also contribute to recurring conflicts over scarce natural resources,” Abubakar explained.

L-PRES, a six-year project funded with $500 million from the World Bank, is focused on improving livestock productivity, strengthening the value chain, and building resilience. According to Abubakar, the programme is built around three key pillars: institutional and innovation system strengthening; enhancement of livestock value chains; and crisis prevention and conflict mitigation.

Deploying climate-smart technologies under this initiative is expected to improve livelihoods, reduce environmental degradation, and build a more resilient and peaceful livestock sector across the country.