  • Friday, 25th July, 2025

Firm Launches Fund to Address  $2.1trn Mining Shortfall

Business | 19 seconds ago

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja 

The Africans for Africa Fund has officially been launched at the AFNIS 2025 conference, marking a significant milestone in promoting African ownership in the continent’s lucrative mining sector. 

The fund aims to address the projected $2.1 trillion funding shortfall in the mining industry by 2050 and, expects to close an initial $50 million from institutional partners within the first 90 days of the fund’s launch.

The initiative also aims to empower Africans to take an active and equitable role in harnessing their vast mineral wealth.

The Managing Director of the Africans for Africa Initiative, Mr. Tim Tokun, noted that the objective is to create wealth for Africans from African resources, gain respectable parity alongside foreign exploration and mining companies, facilitate a visible uplifting of frontline communities, who are the indigenous landlords of these mineral resources and hold the social license to operate

Tokun, in a statement in Abuja by the Co-founder, AFA initiative, Suleiman Zakari stated that the fund is a closed-end specialist fund with a hybrid structure, drawing capital from both retail investors and institutional investors.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.