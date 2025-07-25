Fashion Brand, FFA Invites Applications for Models, Set to Hold Audition in Abuja

A leading Africa’s fashion brand, Fashion Fusion Africa (FFA) is inviting confident and bold young men and women who are eager to carve a career path in modeling to join its upcoming audition in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

The audition is ahead of a runway in October expected to be an assembly point of fashion styles where 40 designers and 52 countries will come together in Abuja to square it out.

Expected to produce African idols, the audition for model casts will hold on Sunday, July 27, 2025 at Soul Resort, Jahi Abuja.

This is a long-awaited opportunity that could intruduce several young men and women to stardom. Expectedly, it is gathering momentum as prominent models have been lined up to take part as judges at the audition ceremony.

Fashion Fusion Africa (FFA) has released mandatory requirements for intending for those intending to participate in the audition.

For the males, they are expected to come with Black/white tops/singlets, Black shoes or boot, Black Jeans or Chinos trousers, Clean-cut or styled to highlight the jawline, preferably black, Comp Cards or Zcards and a bottle of water and light snacks for the casting duration.

Similarly, female candidates are to come in Black tank top, Black jeggings or leggings, Black Heels, Black or natural hair, styled to accentuate the jawline, Comp Cards or Zcards, a bottle of water and light snacks for the casting duration and no makeup permitted.

The October Fables through Fabrics according to the organisers is not just a tagline, but the grit in the story of the designer. “From Rwanda stitching her soul into a gown, the Lagos creative flipping old denim into something fierce, it’s a story of how your style makes you”.