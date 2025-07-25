Emir of Gusau Dies at 71, Zamfara Governor Mourns

Governor Dauda Lawal has commiserated with the people of Zamfara State over the death of the Emir of Gusau, Dr. Ibrahim Bello.

The Emir passed away at the age of 71 on Friday morning in Abuja after a protracted illness.

Describing the Emir’s death as a personal loss, the Governor noted in a statement that the deceased was a supportive royal father and a capable leader who dedicated his life to making Zamfara State better.

The statement said, “I received with deep sadness the news of the passing of our father, His Royal Highness, Dr. Ibrahim Bello, the Emir of Gusau.

“I express my heartfelt condolences to the Zamfara State Council of Chiefs, immediate and extended families of the late Emir, Gusau Emirate as well as the entire people of Zamfara State.

“His Highness’s passing is a huge loss for the people of Zamfara State as well as for the North and Nigeria as a whole.

“The late royal father dedicated 10 years of serving the people after becoming the 15th Emir of Gusau on 16 March 2015. He led with commitment, dedication and a strong sense of faith.

“The late Emir was an accomplished civil servant who rose to the highest position of Permanent Secretary during his service in old Sokoto and Zamfara states.

“I have lost a confidant and a father whose wisdom guides me and other state leaders. May the Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannah.”