  • Friday, 25th July, 2025

CHAN Eagles Depart Ikenne for Zanzibar for Final Training Camp

Sport | 1 hour ago

After several weeks of preparation at the Remo Stars Sports Institute in Ogun State, Nigeria’s Super Eagles B team departed Lagos last night for Zanzibar, Tanzania for the second-phase training camp before the kickoff of the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

In the final list released by the Nigeria Football Federation on Wednesday night, nine players from Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) champions Remo Stars dominated the final 23-man under the watch of Head Coach Eric Chelle.

Chelle’s squad blends youth and experience, with key figures such as team captain Junior Harrison Nduka, Godwin Obaje, and Sikiru Alimi expected to play influential roles. 

Also included are goalkeeper Ozoemena Ani, defenders Stephen Mayo and Sodiq Ismaila, midfielders Hadi Haruna and Alex Oyowah, and forwards Ijoma Anthony and Anas Yusuf, the NPFL’s top scorer.

The NFF has also lined up two warm-up matches against the Zanzibar on 28 and 31 July, as Chelle’s side intensifies preparations for their CHAN opener.

Nigeria is drawn into Group D, alongside defending champions Senegal, Sudan, and Congo.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.