CHAN Eagles Depart Ikenne for Zanzibar for Final Training Camp

After several weeks of preparation at the Remo Stars Sports Institute in Ogun State, Nigeria’s Super Eagles B team departed Lagos last night for Zanzibar, Tanzania for the second-phase training camp before the kickoff of the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

In the final list released by the Nigeria Football Federation on Wednesday night, nine players from Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) champions Remo Stars dominated the final 23-man under the watch of Head Coach Eric Chelle.

Chelle’s squad blends youth and experience, with key figures such as team captain Junior Harrison Nduka, Godwin Obaje, and Sikiru Alimi expected to play influential roles.

Also included are goalkeeper Ozoemena Ani, defenders Stephen Mayo and Sodiq Ismaila, midfielders Hadi Haruna and Alex Oyowah, and forwards Ijoma Anthony and Anas Yusuf, the NPFL’s top scorer.

The NFF has also lined up two warm-up matches against the Zanzibar on 28 and 31 July, as Chelle’s side intensifies preparations for their CHAN opener.

Nigeria is drawn into Group D, alongside defending champions Senegal, Sudan, and Congo.