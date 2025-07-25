CDS Warns that Global Fragility Threatens Nigeria’s Stability,

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan





The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, yesterday warned that Nigeria must urgently rethink its security strategies in the face of increasing global fragility.

He gave the warning during the second Distinguished Personality Lecture hosted by the TETFund Centre of Excellence in Security Management (TECESM), held at the University of Ibadan.

General Musa, while delivering a lecture titled, “Global Fragility and Security Management in Nigeria,” emphasised the growing inter-connectivity between global insecurity and Nigeria’s internal security dynamics, stating that fragile states are no longer isolated issues as they pose a direct threat to regional and global peace – and with Nigeria not immune.

He highlighted the various ways Nigeria’s security is being undermined by external crises and instability, including the proliferation of arms, economic shocks, transnational terrorism, cyber threats, and environmental stressors.

The CDS disclosed that over 500 million illicit small arms and light weapons are circulating in West Africa with an estimated 40 per cent of these weapons ending up in Nigeria, noting that porous borders and weak governance in remote regions are responsible for this.

According to him, these weapons, often smuggled from conflict zones in the Sahel and North Africa, have empowered terrorists, bandits, and ethnic militias, escalating violence in Nigeria’s northern regions, citing worsening food insecurity and inflation as consequences of global events such as the war in Ukraine, which he noted disrupted global supply chains and weakened Nigeria’s economy.

“Nigeria’s vulnerabilities are not just internal – they’re being shaped by the global fragility matrix. We must respond with resilience, innovation, and collective will. No nation is an island in today’s security landscape”, he said.

He also raised concern over the rising influence of disinformation and online radicalisation, lamenting that digital platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp are now being weaponized to spread ethnic hatred and undermine public trust.

General Musa noted that Nigeria faces hybrid threats beyond the battlefield, warning “the emergence of groups like IPOB illustrates how digital narratives can fuel division and instability.”

To confront the complex challenges, the Defence Chief advocated a series of policy actions which include a multi-agency approach to security management, as outlined in Nigeria’s National Defence Policy; enhanced border security, with the use of fencing, surveillance technology, and better-trained personnel.

Others are greater collaboration with neighbouring countries and international partners to curb the movement of arms and terrorists; investment in youth empowerment, education, agriculture, and entrepreneurship to address root causes of insecurity and strengthening civil institutions and promoting dialogue to foster national unity and social cohesion.

“Security is no longer just about guns and boots. It’s about sustainable development, responsive governance, and empowered communities,” he stated.

The Chairman of the occasion, former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd), represented by Lt. Gen. Lamidi Adeosun (rtd), who echoed similar sentiments, lauded TECESM for fostering critical conversations on national security, describing the lecture as “timely and vital” given Nigeria’s ongoing battles with insurgency, banditry, and organised crime.

According to him, “Security management in Nigeria must evolve. This requires governance reforms, capacity building, and community-based intelligence systems to strengthen early warning mechanisms and deter threats before they escalate.”

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof. Kayode Adebowale, in his remarks, described the lecture presented by General Musa as a powerful blend of scholarship and field experience, saying “today’s discussion bridges the gap between academic insight and practical security leadership. This is how we develop evidence-based solutions to Nigeria’s most pressing challenges.”

He noted that the TETFund Centre of Excellence which focused squarely on security management, was established to tackle the exact issues through research, training, and collaboration.

On his part, the Director of TECESM, Dr. Benjamin Aluko, described the presence of General Musa as a landmark moment for the centre, stating that his insights will not only enrich the academic programmes but also provide real-world strategies that the centre can explore through research.