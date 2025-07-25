Babcock University Inaugurates New Projects, Expands Innovation, Health, Learning Infrastructure

Funmi Ogundare

As Babcock University prepares to hold its convocation ceremony for the 2024/2025 academic session, the President/Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ademola Tayo, has stressed the need for Nigeria to begin exporting technological solutions as part of efforts to building homegrown innovation.

Speaking with journalists after the inauguration of projects such as New Horizons building, Guest House Extension, Laz Otti Library, Solar Energy, Senior Staff Quarters and Senate Building, among others, Tayo explained that its technology and innovation hub is designed to nurture students in software development, Artificial Intelligence and digital innovation.

“Hardware and software are all imported, whereas we need to also be exporting technology. And this is where it should begin, underscoring the university’s commitment to building homegrown innovation from the ground up,” he said, adding that the Technology hub is part of efforts towards shifting Nigeria from a consumer to a creator in the global digital economy.

“This initiative marks a pivotal moment in the university’s journey towards positioning itself as a catalyst for digital transformation in Africa,” he said,

The VC, whose tenure expires in October, described the transition of Babcock into a more entrepreneurial, skill-driven institution as one of his most significant accomplishments.

Under his leadership, he noted that the university ensured that every student regardless of discipline, is trained in digital literacy, business skills, and French language proficiency, embedded professional certifications into several degree programmes, including Law and Business, as well as encouraged students to start and register their own businesses as early as their 200 level, many of which have become profitable even before graduation.

“Our goal is to produce graduates who are not just job seekers, but job creators,” Tayo said. “We now have alumni working in diverse fields. One law graduate, for example, runs a global rental logistics business and was featured on CNN.”

Speaking on student contributions, Tayo noted that Babcock students and alumni are known for leaving behind legacy projects on campus.

“Every graduating class tries to outdo the last by leaving something meaningful. From the world clock in 2004 to recent additions, this culture of giving back has taken root because we treat students with dignity,” he said.

On energy, Tayo acknowledged challenges with the university’s independent power project due to foreign exchange constraints and equipment repairs. However, he noted that the school has maintained up to 22 hours of electricity daily with plans to fully restore and expand clean energy usage in the near future.

The VC also highlighted the inauguration of new facilities such as a swimming pool and sports infrastructure designed to enhance students’ physical, emotional, and social development.

“We believe in educating the whole person, head, hand and heart,” he said. “Physical activities like swimming and basketball help students build social skills and release energy positively, keeping them away from harmful distractions,” he said.

The Deputy Vice-President, Student Development, Dr. Sunday Didam Audu, explained that the initiatives reflect a growing culture of legacy, service and responsible citizenship being instilled in the student body.

“Most of these projects were not just initiated by the administration,” he said. “They were permitted, funded and executed by students, especially the 2025 graduating class and the Babcock University Students Association.”

He described the student-led projects as acts of legacy meant not for immediate personal use but for the benefit of future generations.