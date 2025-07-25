46th CBN Senior Tennis: Top Seeds Adeleye, Khadijat  Crash Out

Top seeds of the men and women’s singles categories of the ongoing 46th edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Senior Tennis Championship, Daniel Adeleye and Khadijat Mohammed have been sent packing from the tournament.

Playing in the men’s singles category, Daniel Adeleye who is the Number 1 seed, succumbed to the superior firepower of Emmanuel Michael who defeated him in two straight sets of 6-1, 7-6, in the quarter finals clash.

The other semifinalists are; Canice Abua, Uche Oparaoji and Prosper Ikenna Okonkwo. Canice Abua beat Yulsif Abubakar 2-1 (6-4, 4-6, 6-4 ) while Prosper Ikenna Okonkwo stopped Mohammed Musa 6-2 (retired) in the first set to advance to Friday’s semi-final.

Also out of contention is the women’s singles top seed, Khadijat Mohammed, who was beaten 2-1 by emerging national junior tennis star, Aina GoodNews, (6-3, 0-6, 6-3 ) in the quarterfinals as well.

Aina, 14, who won the CBN Junior Championship Girls 16 event in March had a shaky start but soon attained her cruising altitude to out-rally the top seed in the first set.

Mohammed, known for her consistent ground strokes and powerful forehand found her range to overwhelm the junior Champion in the the second set.

Undaunted, Aina took a bathroom break, came back and broke serve in the opening game and weathered all the bullets the top seed fired at her to emerge victorious.

Many observers who watched the match attributed the victory to Aina’s mental toughness, defensive skills and all-round court play.

“Khadijat is a very good player and as a CBN Junior Champion before us, we looked up to her. I decided to take it one point at a time and give her a good fight. It turned out to be a win,” Aina told reporters after the match.

Her coach, Wunmi Ogunsakin, said: “We are glad that all the time, energy and resources we are investing on our players in Ekiti State are beginning to yield results. I am really proud of her.

Aina will take on Bright Emmanuel who defeated Etoro Bassey while USA- based Osabuohen Adesua who outplayed No.2 seed, Mary Udofa, will take on Blessing Omotayo. Omotayo eliminated Rebecca Ekpeyong in straight sets.

The finals of the men and women’s doubles events will come up today, Friday, 25 July 2025 ahead of Saturday’s grand finale.