Yilwatda’s Emergence Forces APC NEC to Reshuffle Positions Within NWC

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The emergence of Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda as the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) has forced the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party to reshuffle some positions within the National Working Committee (NWC).

To this end, the position of the National Chairman has been zoned back from the North-west to the North Central Geopolitical Zone, while the office of the National Legal Advisor has been zoned from North Central to the North-west.

The ruling party also extended the tenure of Office of the Ward, local government, State and Zonal Executive Committees.

Speaking, the Chairman of Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) and the Governor of Imo state, Senator Hope Uzodinma, said there was a need to collectively condemn the divisive and irresponsible conduct of some elements who claimed to be opposition, whose actions did not reflect the spirit of statesmanship, patriotism, or national unity.

However , he said as progressives, they must remain focused, united and responsive to the yearnings of the Nigerian people who have placed their hope in the ruling party.

The governor acknowledged the recent resignation of Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, as national chairman of the party, expressed appreciation for his service to the party and to the nation.

Uzondinma stated: “As we turn this page, it is imperative that we quickly move to nominate a capable and unifying replacement, someone who can build on the foundation laid and help reposition the party to its rightful place of pride in Nigeria’s democratic history.”

He commended the notable progress made on the party’s membership e-registration exercise, saying this is very vital to step in the deepening of internal democracy, ensuring credible data-driven planning, and opening new channels of inclusion for millions of Nigerians who wish to identify with APC.

Uzodinma added that the advantages of this innovation were far-reaching and timely, as it modernises its operations and prepares for future engagements.

He said while the future of APC was bright, the leadership of President Bola Tinubu continues to inspire a renewed confidence in governance.

Uzondinma stated: “It will be a thing of joy for me to take advantage of this moment to drive this composite motion that I, Senator Hope Uzodima, governor of Imo state, and Chairman of the Progressive Governance Forum, want to humbly move the motion that the National Executive Committee approve the office of the National Chairman of APC to be zoned back from the northwest where it is now to the North Central Geopolitical Zone.

“That the office of the National Legal Advisor of the APC be zoned back from North Central where it is now back to the Northwest Geopolitical Zone.

“That the office of the Deputy National Secretary of APC already zoned to North Central be zoned back to North Central Zone. That Professor Nantawe Goshwe from Plateau State North Central Geopolitical Zone be nominated and be elected as the National Chairman of All Progressive Congress.

“That the current National Legal Advisor Professor Abdulkarim Kana shall now be the Deputy National Secretary of our great party.

“That Barrister Murtala Kogiya from Kasina State Northwest Zone be nominated and elected as the National Legal Advisor of our great party.

“That the review of the compressed political activities going on in our great party, that the tenure of Office of the Ward Executives, local government executives, be extended to 31st day of December 2025.

“The consequential adjustment as a result of the election of the new National Chairman of the party will be made wise, properly and implemented by the National Working Committee in proper consultation with the National Leader of the party. I so move.

“I will therefore invite the Rt Honorable Speaker of the House of Representatives to second the motion.”

Abbas said: “I, Abbas Tajudeen, Member of the All Progressive Congress from Kwarbe Zaria Local Government of Kaduna State, hereby second the following motions.”

“One, on zoning of enumerated national offices in accordance with the terms of the motion. Nomination of Professor Nentawe as the National Chairman of APC.

“Filling of offices of the Deputy National Secretary and the National Legal Advisor in accordance with the new zoning arrangements in accordance with the terms of the motion.

“Extension of the tenure of Office of the World Executives, local government executives and the State Executives and Zonal Executive Committees of APC in accordance with the terms of the motion moved by Senator Hope Uzodima, Governor of Imo State. I do hereby second.

On his part, Abbas described the coalition against the ruling party under the platform of African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 general election as a desperate attempt that lacks ideology.

He, however, said the ruling party must strengthen internal cohesion by addressing grievances and rewarding loyalty, while ensuring no faction feels sidelined.

Speaking at the National Executive Committee meeting of the APC at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday, the Speaker said the coalition, which has now adopted ADC as its platform for the election, only wants to replicate the merger of political parties to form the APC ahead of the 2023 election.

He noted: “Since our last (APC NEC) meeting, the opposition has undergone seismic shifts. The PDP is fracturing due to leadership tussles and defections, with many members joining either the APC or a new opposition coalition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

“This coalition, cobbled from former PDP, APC, and Labour Party players, plots to challenge us in 2027.

“While this poses a challenge, it is a desperate coalition attempting to replicate our 2013 APC merger. Their unity appears opportunistic, and their lack of a clear ideology weakens their appeal compared to our proven and tested governance.”

Abass stressed that smaller parties, such as the Labour Party and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) are clearly in decline.

He added: “The Labour Party’s momentum has drastically diminished. The NNPP buckles beneath bitter bickering and internal conflicts. The ADC is desperately courting other parties, such as the SDP and PRP.

“Amidst all these, the APC must remain vigilant, preparing for a potentially united opposition in 2027. The APC’s dominance is clear, but complacency is not an option. The formation of the ADC coalition necessitates a proactive response. We must strengthen internal cohesion by addressing grievances and rewarding loyalty, ensuring no faction feels sidelined.”

The Speaker, who noted that the APC NEC meeting took place “at this critical moment for our party and nation,” said that since the last meeting in February, Nigeria’s political landscape has undergone significant shifts, necessitating a strategic response.

Abbas also noted that the APC has navigated a smooth leadership transition following the resignation of its National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, on June 27, 2025, and the election of his successor, Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development under the guidance of President Bola Tinubu.

While stating that the APC’s maturity in managing this transition without rancour underscores members’ unity and discipline, he said their strength continues to grow, bolstered by defections from opposition parties.

“These defections affirm the APC’s credibility as the party of choice for progressive Nigerians. I warmly welcome our new members and assure them of our commitment to good governance,” he said.

Speaking, APC chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda expressed his gratitude to the leadership of the party, from the President, to the Governors, and the National Assembly members, all members of NEC, for reposing the big burden and trust also in him to lead the party at this juncture.

He said: “Let me thank you also for picking me among millions of members of this party, and that the party will see me good enough and responsible enough to take this party to the next level. I do not take this mandate for granted.

“I want to accept it with gratitude and with my full heart and with my full mind to work together with you, to build the party knowing that all of us here are the mechanics of the party and the party is our vehicle and we will fix it and move it to our destination of choice.”

Yilwatda pledged that he would work with everybody in the party, unite, build and expand the party with members as the focus, the building block and the support he would require to drive the party so that they can fulfil the dream of Nigerians who have reposed their hope in the renewed hope agenda.