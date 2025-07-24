Yelewata Killings: Police Burst Supplier of Arms to Killer Bandits, Recovers Weapons

George Okoh in Makurdi





The Benue State Police Command, has successfully busted an arm syndicate supplying rocket launchers to bandits in Benue State.

This was in furtherance of Police investigation on the deadly attacks by bandits on communities in Benue State,

The police intercepted and dismantled a notorious arms supply syndicate responsible for arming bandits in the state and other North-Central states.

According to a statement by the Police Force PPRO, OlumuyiwaAdejobi, “On the 21st of June, 2025, operatives of the FID-IRT acting on credible intelligence on the activities of some bandits who participated in the Yelewata killings, stormed the hideout of the bandits in a forest at the boundary of Kardako, Nasarawa State and Yelewata in Benue State, a fierce gun duel ensued causing the bandits to flee with various degrees of gunshot injuries. 2 GPMG were recovered from their hideout in the process.

“On 8th July 2025, operatives of the Force Intelligence Department – Intelligence Response Team (FID-IRT), in a tactical operation, along the Lafia–Makurdi expressway in Makurdi, Benue State, arrested one AbubakarIsah, aged 25, found in possession of 3 AK47 rifles and 1002 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition.

“The arrest followed actionable intelligence indicating an impending arms movement intended for distribution to bandits groups known to be terrorizing various communities in Benue State.

“Further investigations revealed that the arms and ammunition were supplied by a notorious arms dealer, Jacob Adikwu, operating from Abinsi, Guma Local Government area of Benue State, and was to be delivered to one Dan Hassan, a bandit kingpin known for orchestrating deadly attacks against communities across Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi, Niger, and Kwara States.”

In a related development, on the 12th of July, 2025, FID-IRT operatives acting on credible intelligence, he said the police arrested one Ibrahim AKA Chelsea, who confessed to have sent the sum of Six Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira(6,500,000) to the same Adikwu Jacob, Six Million Naira (6,000,000) being payment for delivery of 2 AK47 rifles and 2000 rounds of live ammunition, while Five Hundred Thousand Naira (500,000) would serve as payment for construction of a compartment in the Volkswagen vehicle to conceal the said arms for transportation to Kwara State.

“In a swift follow-up clearance operation, the operatives stormed Abinsi town and successfully apprehended Jacob Adikwu on 16th July 2025 and recovered three (3) AK-47 rifles, 220 rounds of live ammunition and a Volkswagen car from his hideout.

“Further investigation carried out by the operatives on the 17th July 2025, led to the recovery of additional five (5) AK-47 rifles, one rocket launcher, and 1000 rounds of live ammunition from the same arms dealer.”

He said efforts were being intensified to ensure Dan Hassan and other criminal elements responsible for terrorising Benue State and other parts of the country were brought to book, while others in custody will have their day in court upon conclusion of investigation.