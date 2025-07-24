Wrestling Icon Hulk Hogan Dies at 71

Vanessa Obioha

Hulk Hogan, the WWE Hall of Famer, who became one of professional wrestling’s most iconic figures in the 1980s, has died at the age of 71.

His death was confirmed Thursday in a post by WWE on X (formerly Twitter): “One of pop culture’s most recognisable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s.”

According to the Associated Press (AP), authorities responded to a call on Thursday morning about a cardiac arrest in Clearwater, Florida. Hogan was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said in a Facebook statement.

Born Terry Bollea on August 11, 1953, Hogan was a towering presence in the ring—standing 6-foot-8 and weighing nearly 300 pounds. With his signature blond moustache, colourful bandannas, and bulging biceps, he became the face of “Hulkamania,” a wrestling phenomenon that transcended the sport and made him a household name across the world.

Hogan’s theatrical charisma—ripping off his shirt before matches, cupping his hand to his ear to pump up the crowd—became part of wrestling lore, inspiring generations of performers.

“I am absolutely shocked to hear about the passing of my close friend @HulkHogan!” fellow WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair wrote on X.

“Hulk has been by my side since we started in the wrestling business. An incredible athlete, talent, friend, and father! Our friendship has meant the world to me. He was always there for me even when I didn’t ask for him to be. He was one of the first to visit me when I was in the hospital with a 2% chance of living, and he prayed by my bedside. Hulk also lent me money when Reid was sick,” he continued.

Hogan began his wrestling career in 1977 and adopted the nickname “Hulk” due to his resemblance to the comic book character featured on the CBS series ‘The Incredible Hulk.’ In 1979, he joined what was then known as the World Wrestling Federation (now WWE), adopting the surname “Hogan” to complete the now-famous moniker.

He headlined the first WrestleMania in 1985 and became a mainstay of WWE programming, facing off against legends such as André the Giant, Randy Savage, The Rock, and even WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Over the course of his career, Hogan won at least six WWE championships and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.