Wellington College International and Rendeavour Partner on Boarding and Day School in Alaro City, Nigeria

British Coeducational School Opens in September 2027 to Educate 1,500Students

Alaro City, Nigeria,18 July 2025 –Wellington College International, a leading British education provider, and Rendeavour, Africa’s new city builder, have partnered to open a coeducational day and boarding school for 1,500 students aged 3-18 inAlaro City, Nigeria. Opening in September 2027, Wellington College International Lagos will offer unparalleled academic excellence, state-of-the-art facilities, and a holistic approach to education, transforming the educational landscape in West Africa.

With its rich culture and dynamic economy, Lagosis the ideal location for the first school in the Wellington College Education network in Africa. Nigerian parents have a history of sending their children abroadin pursuit ofworld-class international education. The school will provide the same standard of excellence, but closer to home.

WellingtonCollege International Lagoswill share the values, ethos, enduring quality, and ambition of Wellington College, the pioneering British coeducationalschool, combined with regional and Nigerian educational strengths and traditions.

Wellington College International Lagos to be opened in Alaro City will bethe top school in its region, delivering an outstanding education that provides students with the knowledge, skills, and character to realise their potential and help serve and shape a better world.

Rendeavour’s Alaro City campus, developed in partnership with its Nigerian partners and designed by award-winning British architectural design practice MICA Architects, will follow the rigorous English National Curriculum, culminating in the challenging A-level programme, as well as offering coaching and teaching excellence in sports, music, and the arts. Wellington Collegeis a thought leader in education and the school will look to lead in areas of AI and entrepreneurship.

Rendeavour is Africa’s largest new city developer. Backed by American, Norwegian, New Zealand, and British investors, Rendeavour’s cities are among the largest construction projects in Africa and serveas hubs for businesses, homes, education, and recreation within infrastructure-ready economic zones.

As part of its next stage of growth, Rendeavour is building a leading education business, with a focus on rolling out educational institutions across the Rendeavour portfolio, starting withWellington CollegeInternational Lagos.Scott Bryan, who has more than 25 years of experience in teaching and leadingin British education, including opening schools globally, has been appointed as Rendeavour’s Director of Education.

Wellington College International Lagos will join the extensive Wellington College Education network of schools, becoming the eleventh school and the first in Africa. Wellington College International schools and associated bilingual schools are located in China, Thailand, and India, educating over 6,200 Wellingtonians.Each school, alongside the founding school Wellington College, is a recognised leader in its region and delivers world-class academic results and university placements, including at Oxford and Cambridge andIvy League universities.

Central to the ethos of every school in theWellingtonCollege Education network are the five core values: Kindness, Courage, Respect, Integrity, and Responsibility, which guide all interactions within the community, fostering a positive, supportive, and productive environment.

Alaro City is a thoughtfully designed urban development envisioned on 2,000 hectares, with dedicated space for commercial, industrial, and residential use — including offices, logistics and warehousing, homes, schools, healthcare facilities, hotels, entertainment hubs, and 150 hectares of green and recreational areas. Strategically situated just 45 minutes from Victoria Island, Lagos, it lies opposite the site of the upcoming Lagos International Airport. Alaro City also features the largest residential development within the Lekki Free Zone.

James Dahl, 15th Master, Wellington College:“Wellington College’s proven track record as the UK’s leading coeducational day and boarding school, aligned with Rendeavour’s status as Africa’s largest city builders, will ensure that Wellington College International Lagosswiftly establishes itself as nothing less than the very best school in Africa. Through collaboration with other schools in our pioneering global family and our network’s positive approach, Wellington Collage International Lagos will provide our students with a truly transformative 21st-century education, enabling them to thrive and to help serve and shape a better world.”

Stephen Jennings, Founder & CEO, Rendeavour:“At Rendeavour, we believe that every world-class city must offer access to world-class education. Wellington College International Lagos will deliver exactly that, not as an imported ideal, but as an embedded institution within the communities we are building. By aligning one of the world’s most respected educational brands with our vision for integrated urban living, we are laying the groundwork for a generation of leaders who will thrive locally and compete globally.”

Sir Anthony Seldon, Founding Director, Wellington College Education:“In the age of generative AI anda rapidly changing world, Wellington College Education aims to take a global lead and to shape thinking about what education should look like as we enter the middle phase of the 21st century. Schools must ensure that all students have the skills and opportunities to flourish in a global, more agile society, and our schools are best placed to provide these. Wellington College International Lagos will be at the very heart of this educational revolution in Africa and, with its world-class facilities, teachers, and holistic vision for education, it will be the school to which all others aspire.”

Yomi Ademola, Chairman, Rendeavour West Africa & Managing Director, Alaro City:“Great cities are not defined solely by their infrastructure or economy, but by their ability to nurture talent and shape future generations. The arrival of Wellington College International marks a transformative milestone in the evolution of Lagos State, affirming Alaro City’s role as the centre of the New Lagos and a catalyst in shaping the future of urban Africa. It signals a new era where excellence in education is integrated into the DNA of city-building, not as an afterthought, but as foundational. This partnership reflects our long-term vision: to develop cities that empower people, attract global investment, and set new standards for what is possible across Africa.”

***

About Wellington College

The Founding School, Wellington College (Crowthorne, England), was the vision of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert. Granted its Royal Charter in December 1853, with Queen Victoria laying the foundation stone in 1856, the school opened in 1859 as a national monument to the first Duke of Wellington, one of the country’s most renowned military figures and statesmen. Its purpose was to provide an education to the children of soldiers who died in service. Today, Wellington College is a globally acknowledged, leading British coeducational boarding and day school providing a world-class, holistic education to 1200 students from ages 13-18 within an inclusive community.

Wellington College Prep is a 200-year-old coeducational, day and boarding school in the grounds of Wellington College, educating students from 2 to 13, where success, confidence, and happiness are paramount, and learning for life is at the heart of its academic, cocurricular, and community programmes.

Wellington College International works with partners across the globe that share the values and passion for delivering a distinctively ‘Wellington’ education, establishing world-class schools in premium locations. The aim is to be the leading British international school group, where each school increases the possibilities and potential for all.

For more information about Wellington College International Lagosin Alaro City, please visit: https://www.alarocity.com/wellington-college-international-lagos/

About Rendeavour

Rendeavour is Africa’s new city builder. Backed by American, Norwegian, New Zealand, and British investors, Rendeavour’s cities are among the largest construction projects in Africa and hubs for businesses, homes, education, and recreation within infrastructure-ready economic zones. Current developments at Rendeavour arevalued at more than $5 billion, with over 200 businesses, schools educating more than 6,000 students, and 10,000 mixed-income homes occupied or under development.

Alaro City, developed by Rendeavour, is a master-planned, integrated new city conceived on 2,000 ha within the Lekki Free Zone. Strategically located along the Lekki-Epe Expressway, it offers proximity to major infrastructure projects such as the Lekki Deep Sea Port and the planned new Lagos International Airport. A public-private partnership between Rendeavour and the Lagos State Government, Alaro City is designed as a mixed-use development with allocations for offices, logistics, and warehousing, as well as residential communities, schools, healthcare facilities, hotels, and entertainment. It also features 150 hectares of parks and open spaces. To date, more than 90 businesses are operational or under development in Alaro City, representing some of the largest domestic and foreign direct investments in Nigeria.

