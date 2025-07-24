Uzodimma Urges Imo Boundary Committee Members to Restore Peace in Communities

Amby Uneze in Owerri

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, yesterday inaugurated a 15-member Imo State Boundary Committee, mandating them to pursue and restore enduring peace in all the communities where such was lacking due to boundary dispute.

Inaugurating the members at the new Exco chambers, Government House in Owerri, Governor Uzodimma recalled that Boundary Committee has a place in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), and charged the newly inaugurated committee members to do everything within the legal framework to restore peace to the communities in Imo State where boundary issues threaten same.

He reminded the committee of the gains that could be derived from having a peaceful environment in Imo State devoid of boundary altercations in the communities.

The governor, therefore, challenged them to be diligent in settling all boundary disputes in the state in order to restore elusive peace wherever it exists within the locality, adding: “You are expected to bring prosperity in all environments, and help fulfill the aspirations of the government.”

In her acceptance speech as chairman, on behalf of the committee, the Deputy Governor, Lady Chinyere Ekomaru, thanked the governor for finding them worthy to serve in that capacity, and promised not to disappoint his expectations and that of the state.

She also promised that through the committee, members would add value and repute to Imo State.

The other members of the committee, apart from the deputy governor, include: Principal Secretary to the Deputy Governor (Secretary), Surveyor -General of Imo State (Member), Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Physical Planning (Member), Hon. Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice (Member), Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs (Member), Commissioner for Information, Public Orientation and Strategy (Member), and the Commissioner for Finance (Member).

Others are: Chairman, lmo State Council of Traditional Rulers (Member), Commissioner of Police, lmo State Command (Member), Director, State Security Services, lmo State Command (Member), Comptroller of Immigration Services, lmo State Command (Member), Chief Tony Black Nduka (Member), Vincent Odih (Member), and Dr. Iyke Njoku (Member).

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief Cosmas Iwu; Chief of Staff, Nnamdi Anyaehie; Head of Service, Mrs. Chikodi Emenalo; Principal Secretary to the Governor, Dr. (Mrs.) Irene Chima, members of the Imo State Expanded Executive Council, some traditional rulers and other state stakeholders witnessed the inauguration.