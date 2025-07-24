UNICEF Raises Alarm over Child Malnutrition, Education, Health Gap in Nigeria 

• Urges Nigeria media to priortise human-centered stories over politics

Esther Oluku

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has expressed deep concern over the dire living conditions of millions of Nigerian children, warning that stunting, poor health, early marriage, and lack of education continue to endanger the country’s future.

UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Mrs. Cristian Munduate, gave the warning in Lagos while presenting the organisation’s 2024 report on its activities across Nigeria.

The event, which was held at Radisson Blu Anchorage in Victoria Island, Lagos, was tagged: Cristian Munduate’s Valedictory: “The Nigerian Child, UNICEF 2024 Annual Report, and the Nigerian Media”, and was organised in partnership with the Nigerian Guild of Editors and Diamond Awards for Media Excellence (DAME).

According to Munduate, an estimated 8 million babies are born annually in Nigeria, one of the highest birth rates globally. However, many of these children face overwhelming challenges from the moment they are born.

She said, “It is not just about having babies. It is about assuming responsibility for each one of them, as parents, communities, governments, civil society, the private sector and even the media.”

The report reveals that 40 percent of Nigerian children under five are stunted, a condition that permanently affects brain development and learning capacity. “Stunting before the age of five is irreversible. It limits a child’s intellectual potential for life,” Munduate said.

Despite some progress, over 1.3 million Nigerian children still lack access to any form of vaccination, putting them at high risk of preventable diseases. “Zero-dose children continue to die in large numbers because they have not been reached,” she added.

She noted that while 59 million children were reached through immunisation campaigns, the need remains immense, especially in remote and conflict-affected areas.

UNICEF’s efforts have also led to the registration of 10 million children with birth certificates in the past year. This is a key step towards accessing social protection. However, 40 million Nigerians still practise open defecation, posing serious public health risks. Only Jigawa State has been officially declared open defecation-free, with Kaduna, Zamfara and Katsina close to achieving the same status.

Munduate also raised concerns about the impact of early child marriage on girls, pointing to health complications and disrupted education. “If a mother completes primary or secondary school, her children are far more likely to be educated. So, investing in girls’ education is critical,” she said.

In the education sector, UNICEF reached 2.6 million out-of-school children in 2024. However, a staggering 18 million children, including 10 million in primary school and 8 million in secondary school, remain out of school. The agency continues to advocate increased government investment in education infrastructure and teacher training.

On malnutrition, nearly one million children suffering from severe acute malnutrition were treated with therapeutic food, some of which were co-funded by state governments. But the crisis is worsening due to rising food insecurity and reduced donor support.

“Many of these children already have compromised intellectual capacity and without treatment, they will not survive,” she warned.

UNICEF has also provided safe drinking water to two million people and sanitation services to over 4.6 million. Yet, Munduate described these as temporary fixes, calling for more sustainable, community-led solutions.

In conflict-affected regions, the agency worked with the Borno, Yobe and Adamawa governments to rescue and reintegrate 3,000 children abducted by non-state actors. It also supported 1.5 million children affected by violence, including sexual abuse.

UNICEF reported that its skills development programmes, including the “GenU” and “JoMa” initiatives, reached over 630,000 young people, helping to prepare them for future employment and civic engagement.

Citing the growing impact of climate change on child survival, from floods to disease outbreaks, Munduate called for urgent action.

She said, “Nigeria ranks among the most climate-risk vulnerable countries in the world but resilience must not mean enduring misery. It must mean being equipped to live a dignified life.”

She appealed to all sectors including the government, media, private sector, religious and traditional leaders to support systemic change.

Also speaking, The Chairman of the event and former Managing Director of The Guardian, Mr. Emeka Izeze, called on Nigerian editors and journalists to shift focus from political reportage to stories that reflect the lived realities of vulnerable groups, especially women and children.

Izeze emphasised the need for deeper editorial commitment to human-interest journalism, noting that the media often overlooks the plight of those most affected by conflict and hardship.

He said, “We give more prime of place to politicians and elections nobody trusts than to the tragic and inspirational stories of real people. It’s time we start telling the stories of the vulnerable women, children, those in IDP camps, those still searching for missing daughters.”

Izeze commended the collaboration between UNICEF and media stakeholders, suggesting that such engagements should become regular features at editorial gatherings across Nigeria.

“If UNICEF can have a standing spot at editors’ conventions to share these stories, it would compel more media attention to critical social issues,” he said, urging editors to be more deliberate in covering stories that “appeal to the human soul and spirit.”