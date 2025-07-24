Titans of Tech to Honour Senator Arise

One of Nigeria’s foremost ICT pioneers and digital policy champions, Senator Ayo Arise, will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Titans of Tech 2025 Awards & Game Changers Gala Night in Lagos.

The Titans of Tech Awards, called ‘The Tech Grammy’, is Africa’s most platform for celebrating excellence and impact in the continent’s technology ecosystem. Now in its 21st edition, the high-octane event is organised by Technology Africa in association with TechTV, two platforms renowned for chronicling and shaping the continent’s tech narrative.

Executive Secretary of the Titans of Tech Awards Board, Don Pedro Aganbi, said Senator Ayo Arise was selected in recognition of his pioneering role in laying the foundation for a modern digital Nigeria.

“His contributions to card technology, e-commerce infrastructure, data identity systems and tech policy are not only legendary but transformative,”Aganbi said.

According to him, “The Lifetime Achievement Award is the highest honour in Africa’s tech industry, reserved for visionary leaders whose legacies have reshaped the future. Senator Arise is thoroughly deserving as his work has helped birth the digital Nigeria we know today.”