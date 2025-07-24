Tinubu To Govs: Nigerians Are Complaining At The Grassroots

*Urges them to deepen grassroots engagement

*Admits economic challenges but says nation’s economy has stabilised

*Describes opposition parties as a coalition of confusion

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday told the 36 state governors that Nigerians were complaining bitterly of lack of development at the grassroots level.

Speaking during the 14th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress at the Banquet Hall of the State House, Abuja, the President stressed the need for increased community engagement and greater responsiveness to citizens’ concerns.

Looking at the 23 APC governors present at the meeting in the face, President Tinubu declared, “Nigerians are still complaining at the grassroots. “To you, the Governors, you must wet the grass more and deliver progressive change to Nigerians. May God bless our democracy and grant us more fertile lands.”

The President further said: “To those working with me to achieve food sovereignty for our country, we will continue to work hard for you, Nigerians, and to listen to everyone to achieve the national goals”.

President Tinubu reiterated the APC’s inclusive posture and affirmed that the party remains open to new members and fresh ideas.

He dismissed the opposition as “a coalition of confusion” and urged progressive-minded Nigerians to join the APC and participate in its developmental agenda.

“Our doors are still open, and we should wholeheartedly embrace those who join us”

The President emphasised that the party’s strength lies in expanding its ranks and encouraged the new National Chairman to establish a committee of National Working Committee members to visit states, ensuring that all new members are seamlessly registered and integrated.

President Tinubu thanked Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, the former National Chairman of the APC, for his contributions to party development and ideological clarity.

“I gave him an assignment on forming a progressive doctrine and a progressive institute. I believe the National Secretary will help revitalise and coordinate this effort,” the President said.

The President told the APC governors to work collectively to leave behind a lasting legacy, including building a party secretariat in Abuja.

“We should leave a legacy of development. The governors are here—23 of them—to help identify a land, along with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory. We should establish a committee of progressive governors to identify suitable land and construct the secretariat,” he said.

President Tinubu acknowledged economic challenges but affirmed that progress has been made under his administration. He cited the record N14.9 trillion in revenue collected by the Federal Inland Revenue Service in the first six months of the year, a 43 per cent increase from the amount collected in 2024.

“It is not easy to navigate the stormy waters of economic instability. Now, the economy is stabilised—there is no fear for the country except for continued upward movement and sustained growth. I can assure you,” he stated.

On security, the President noted that significant efforts have been made to restore safety across Nigeria.

“Thousands of terrorists and bandits have been neutralised. You can see that fear is decreasing. However, we must remain vigilant and take the matter seriously. We must invest more in our people, be accommodating, and remain committed to ensuring national security.”

President Tinubu welcomed new entrants into the APC, including Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, and other key political figures.

The meeting observed a minute’s silence in honour of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

At the President’s request, the meeting also observed a minute of silence in honour of Alhaji Aminu Dantata and Oba Sikiru Adetona (the Awujale of Ijebuland), who both passed away recently.

President Tinubu noted that although the two late statesmen were not party members, “their lives and contributions to national development command our respect.”