Tinubu, Shettima, Akpabio, Others Attending APC’s 14th NEC Meeting

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is participating in the 14th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Banquet Hall of the State House, Abuja.

The meeting, which commenced at about 2:10pm, is being attended by members of the party’s NEC, including governors, former governors, leadership of the National Assembly and some other ranking and foundation members of the party.

Others attending the emergency NEC meeting include Vice President Kashim Shettima; President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio; Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas;

Leader of the Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Benjamin Kalu.

Also participating are the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) and governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma; Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and 22 other APC governors

Also in attendance are former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the acting National Chairman, Ali Bukar Dalori.

The meeting, according to its agenda, made will swear in a new National Chairman.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Benjamin Kalu, said the opening prayer while the Acting National Chairman, Dalori formally welcomed the President and others party leaders to the meeting.

Former Vice President Osibanjo paid tribute to late former President Muhammadu Buhari who he described as a principled leader.

Details later…