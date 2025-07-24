Tinubu Arrives For 14th NEC Meeting Of APC

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has arrived the Banquet Hall, State House, Abuja, venue of the 14th edition of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The president arrived the venue at about 2.08pm after which the national anthem was recited for the programme to commence in earnest.

Others attending the meeting include Vice-President Kashim Shettima, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas; former Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, all the 24 governors of the party and members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, said the opening prayer.

Details later…