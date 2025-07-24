Tinubu, APC Exploiting State Institutions to Undermine Democracy, Declares Lamido

•Alleges charges against Okowa now buried after defecting to ruling party

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano





Former Jigawa State Governor and elder statesman, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has accused President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of exploiting institutions to undermine democracy, resulting in widespread insecurity and instability in the country.

Lamido made the accusation during an interview with journalists in his office in Kano yesterday.

He lamented that their actions have led to a breakdown in unity and trust, emphasising that a country could not move forward without trust among its components.

He expressed deep concern that the prevailing situation has eroded unity and trust, which were essential for national development.

“The way the federal government and the president and the APC are using state institutions in destroying democracy, they are crushing opposition through intimidation, through blackmail, and harassment to compel government patronage.

“The good example is Okowa. I mean, a very clear example. This is somebody who was PDP’s running mate in the last elections. And from nowhere I know, they started giving him a kind of charge of 1.3 trillion naira.

“He was sent to the EFCC. And then, somehow, behind the scenes, he found himself back in the APC. And then, suddenly, there is no more EFCC, no more FCC,” Lamido stated.

He added that, “The charges have been buried conveniently. Like, you know, charges on drugs and other things, and certificates.

“They’ve also been buried. So, it means, true to the saying of Oshiomhole, no matter your level of crime, if you join APC, you will be forgiven. And that’s why, you know, people are now joining the APC.

“Those who feel they are guilty. It’s very, very important. Which means, you are destroying our democracy.

“Pursue the aspect of legality in terms of crime. But then, at the same time, you know, support democracy. Don’t do this in terms of, harassing people,” Lamido explained.