Threat Against Obi Undermines Nigeria’s Unity, Democracy, Senator Abaribe Stresses

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





Former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has condemned the reported threat and restriction of movement placed on former Anambra State Governor and Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi, during his recent visit to Edo State.

The Abia South senator described the action as a grave threat to Nigeria’s unity and a direct affront to constitutional democracy.

Abaribe, who chairs the South East Senate Caucus, said the action allegedly taken by the governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebolo, was a dangerous abuse of power.

He said the development could exacerbate political tensions and undermine the foundations of the Nigerian federation.

In a statement in Abuja by his media adviser, UchennaAwom, Abaribe warned that no governor had the constitutional authority to restrict the movement of a Nigerian citizen within the country, let alone threaten the security of such a citizen over political differences.

The statement read, “It is disheartening that leaders, who are supposed to be custodians of the constitution, now take the lead in violating its provisions under the guise of politics.

“Nigeria is governed by laws, and every sub-national leader swore an oath to uphold these laws, not subvert them.”

The senator added that the suggestion that Obi needed permission to visit any part of Nigeria, including Edo State, or risk being denied security protection, was both unlawful and dangerous.

“That is a threat to life that cannot be overlooked. It is reckless and symptomatic of a descent into lawlessness,” he said.

He cautioned that Nigeria’s hard-won democracy must not be eroded by political intolerance, stating that the constitutional right to freedom of movement and expression must be upheld regardless of political affiliation.

Abaribe stated, “Governor Okpebolo, who himself was once a senator, ought to know better. His actions run counter to the spirit of democracy and the unity of Nigeria. This country belongs to all of us, and no governor has the authority to isolate or intimidate any citizen.”

He urged the federal authorities to take the development seriously and ensure that no Nigerian was targeted or threatened for merely exercising their rights within the federation.