The Uptown Mall Ushers in New Age of Lifestyle Convenience in Abuja

Ibrahim Sulaimon

In the heart of Nigeria’s capital, a bold new lifestyle destination is poised to redefine how residents live, work, shop, and unwind. The Uptown mall, Nigeria’s first 24-hour all-in-one lifestyle centre, is set to open soon — blending retail, leisure, wellness, and entertainment into a dynamic urban experience.

Strategically located just 30 minutes from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport and within three minutes of Jabi, Utako, Wuse, Maitama, Asokoro, and the Central Business District, The Uptown is far more than a shopping centre — it’s a self-contained ecosystem for modern city living.

All-in-One. All Day. All Night.

Spread across five levels of thoughtfully designed space, the mall offers unmatched convenience and variety, open round-the-clock. It boasts: Nigeria’s largest rooftop event space, The highest concentration of food and beverage outlets in a single location. Distinct zones for retail, business, wellness, and recreation.

Whether you’re in Abuja for a few hours, days, or an extended stay, Uptown caters to your every need — from fine dining to everyday essentials, all in one place.

A First-of-Its-Kind Lifestyle Integration

What truly sets The Uptown apart is its co-location with a state-of-the-art serviced apartment complex, allowing for a seamless lifestyle flow between home and leisure. Residents and guests can wake up, work out, hold meetings, dine, shop, attend events, and relax — without ever leaving the premises.

This integrated concept is a first in Nigeria and a game-changer for lifestyle real estate across West Africa. It represents a new pinnacle of convenience, luxury, and urban efficiency.

Dining & Entertainment — Redefined

The Uptown offers a world-class culinary experience with: Seven restaurants spanning global cuisines; An outdoor café boulevard; An authentic bukka-style eatery serving Nigerian favourites like pounded yam and amala.

Entertainment options abound: a sleek cinema, a vibrant arcade, a tranquil library and bookstore, and lounges with panoramic city views. For children, there’s a safe, engaging play zone.

At the top of it all is the record-setting rooftop event space, featuring: An 800-seat ballroom; A 1,500-guest banquet hall; Three flexible meeting rooms for up to 200 guests each. It’s the perfect venue for weddings, conferences, and high-profile events — all with stunning views of Abuja.

Wellness & Sport in One Exclusive Package

The mall isn’t just about indulgence — it’s about balance and wellbeing. Through a club membership system, subscribers gain access to Nigeria’s largest in-mall fitness and wellness lounge, which includes: A fully equipped gym, A serene swimming pool; A top-tier sports gear shop. The complex also features a spa, salon, barbershop, laundry, and a mosque discreetly located in the basement parking area — ensuring every detail, from utility to spirituality, is thoughtfully addressed.

Retail Excellence Meets Everyday Needs

The Uptown’s retail offering is curated for quality and variety, with multiple floors dedicated to: Electronics and appliances, Groceries and pharmacy, Furniture, home décor, and fashion. One standout feature is the Health Boulevard, housing: Nigeria’s largest single-location pharmacy, ENT and dental clinics, Hands-on first-aid and wellness services.

Essential services such as banking, bureau de change, airline ticketing, and coworking spaces for mobile professionals are seamlessly integrated — all supported by 24-hour power, high-speed elevators, and advanced security infrastructure.

A Signature Project by Smart Residences Ltd.

Behind The Uptown is Smart Residences Ltd., Nigeria’s leading name in new-age hospitality and real estate management. Known for its high standards and innovation, the company is the only hospitality brand rated by Agusto & Co (Bbb-) and DataPro (A-).

Their hands-on approach ensures The Uptown meets international benchmarks — from facility management and concierge services to retail curation and event coordination.

Abuja’s New Gathering Point

From professionals and families to creatives and tourists, tens of thousands are expected to flock to the mall in its opening month. But more than a mall, The Uptown is set to become Abuja’s cultural anchor — a centre for connection, celebration, and everyday life.

Here, communities will gather, businesses will thrive, and memories will be made. Welcome to The Uptown. Where everything comes together — beautifully.

* Sulaimon, a corporate communication specialist, wrote from Abuja.