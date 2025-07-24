The Bridge Leadership Foundation to Empower Youths

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The Bridge Leadership Foundation (BLF) has announced plans to empower Nigerian youths with productive and development skills that would help them gain employment and sustainable business growth in line with modern trends at its 15th Career Day Conference to be held in Calabar, Cross River State.

The BLF, founded by the former Cross River State Governor, Senator Liyel Imoke, with a Board of Trustees (BoT), made the disclosure in a statement by the acting Executive Director, The Bridge Leadership Foundation, Oluwafunmilola Ojo.

The announcement said the two-day event with the theme: ‘New Horizons: Bridging the Youth Employability and Entrepreneurship Gap’, will be held in Calabar, Cross River State on August 1 and 2, 2025.

“This two-day event, featuring an exclusive Masterclass and a dynamic main conference, is designed to empower Nigerian youths with the critical skills, insights, and connections needed to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving economic landscape,” the statement said.

Explaining the essence of the proposed conference, the Foundation said: “Nigeria, despite its vibrant youth population, faces a significant challenge in matching skills with modern industry demands and enabling sustainable business growth.

“The 2025 Career Day Event directly addresses these hurdles, offering practical solutions for job seekers, entrepreneurs, and creative minds alike.”

The statement said event would feature ‘The Entrepreneur’s Masterclass’ on August 1, 2025, at The Bridge Leadership Foundation building,” adding that “exclusive, hands-on session, requiring compulsory pre-registration, will feature deep dives into high-growth sectors:

“Fintech: Equipping participants with knowledge to thrive in Nigeria’s fast-evolving financial technology sector, covering digital payments, blockchain, cybersecurity, and startup growth.

“Fashion: Guiding aspiring designers and entrepreneurs on brand positioning, sustainable fashion, digital marketing, and scaling their brands locally and internationally.

“Food: Empowering aspiring chefs and food entrepreneurs with culinary skills, business management, branding, and digital marketing strategies to build profitable ventures.”

The statement indicated that the main event, the 15th Career Day Conference, billed for August 2, 2025, at the Calabar International Convention Centre (CICC), Summit Hills, is open to all.

The announcement stated that there would be two panel discussion as follows: ‘The Future of Work-Adapting to AI, Remote Jobs, and Emerging Career Trends’, which “will explore how technology is reshaping job roles, strategies for digital transformation, accessing remote work opportunities, and identifying up-skilling pathways and JAPA, Stay, or Invest? Making the Right Money Moves for Your Business,” aimed at “addressing the crucial dilemma faced by young professionals and entrepreneurs, this discussion will explore realities of migration versus local growth, viable business opportunities, investment strategies, and building globally competitive brands from home.”