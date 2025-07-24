SUN CSAs Hold Regional Meeting in Nigeria to Accelerate Progress on Nutrition 

Igbawase Ukumba in lafia

Representatives of the Scaling Up Nutrition Civil Society Alliances (SUN CSAs) from 22 countries in West and Central Africa and the Islands (Comoros and Madagascar), participated in their annual regional meeting held in Nigeria.

In a statement issued to journalists said the Anual Regional Meeting took place in Lagos, from 9 to 14 June 2025 with the theme: A stronger civil society to accelerate progress on nutrition in West and Central Africa and the Islands.

“We acknowledge The context marked by multiple crises: conflicts, climate change, food and nutrition insecurity, structural inequalities, weak health and social protection systems in particular.

“Malnutrition in all its forms still affects millions of women and children, particularly in vulnerable communities, with consequences on countries’ economic and social development”, the statement added.

The statement continued that slow and uneven progress towards achieving the 2030 goals, was often undermined by unsustainable financing, weak coordination and community involvement in nutrition programmes.

It noted that The situation of restrictions and budget cuts at national and international levels which negatively impact already underfunded nutrition programmes.

“We reaffirm: Our renewed commitment to act together and with all stakeholders (governments, United Nations, donors, private sector and civil society) to end malnutrition in all its forms in our region.

“Our solidarity and our openness according to the principles of the SUN Movement, to continue our efforts in the development of nutrition, despite often difficult contexts and the limited resources made available to us.

“Following this important meeting, we commit to:

Strengthen the sharing of our good practices, expertise and resources to better influence national policies, plans, budgets and environments for nutrition and food systems.

“We also Advocate for multisectoral and inclusive nutrition, integrated into policies, including agricultural, educational, health, climate and social policies, with a human rights-based approach,

Strengthen our local roots, by listening to and relaying the voices of communities, particularly those of women, young people, indigenous peoples and marginalised groups.

“We Demonstrate greater accountability in fulfilling our commitments to achieving nutrition goals, and Hold stakeholders accountable for their commitments and the consequences of their inactions.

“We call on: Our governments:

to ensure enabling environments for civil society actions, based on effective participation, accountability, transparency,

to recognise and promote the catalytic role of SUN Civil Society Alliances in the governance of nutrition policies and programmes,

to fill the deficits caused by partners’ budget cuts,

to increase budgets dedicated to nutrition with national resources,” the statement maintained.

The statement called on regional institutions and the private sector to invest sustainably in the institutional strengthening of SUN Civil Society Alliances, including their community anchoring, their advocacy capacities and their financial autonomy.

”Technical and financial partners: To ensure that their level of funding for nutrition is maintained to preserve the gains made,

To increase their efforts in supporting countries to scale up nutrition progress and impact, To further support the work of SUN Civil Society Alliances by promoting their catalytic role in advocacy, accountability and in the governance of nutrition policies and programmes.

“As we close our workshop, We welcome and applaud the support of the Nigerian government. We are grateful to the SUN Movement, a multistakeholder and multisectoral initiative to end malnutrition across 67 countries.

“Lastly, we extend our most sincere thanks to the Nigeria SUN Civil Society Alliance, and we leave strengthened, aligned and mobilized to accelerate progress towards the end of malnutrition in all its forms in West and Central Africa and the Islands”, the statement concluded.