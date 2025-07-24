Senate Pays Tribute to Buhari, Calls for His Immortalisation

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The Senate, yesterday, held a solemn plenary dedicated to honouring the late former President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General MuhammaduBuhari, who passed away on July 13, 2025, after a protracted illness.

The session, marked by emotional reflections and bipartisan commendations, saw senators recounted Buhari’s decades-long legacy of military service, democratic leadership, and personal discipline.

The motion to honour the late president was moved by Senate Leader Michael OpeyemiBamidele (Ekiti Central), who described Buhari as “a gallant soldier and a successful democrat” whose legacy transcended his military and civilian contributions to nation-building.

“President Buhari lived a life of purpose, honour, and patriotism. He rose from modest beginnings to become not only a military general but a two-term elected President of this country,” Bamidele noted.

He said as a military leader, “His administration was known for its tough anti-corruption stance and the launch of the War Against Indiscipline (WAI). His tenure was cut short by another coup in 1985 led by General Ibrahim Babangida.”

The Senate Leader recalled both the strengths and controversies of his time as a military ruler, but overwhelmingly agreed that his commitment to public service was undebatable.

However, some senators, including Senator Seriake Dickson, offered nuanced reflections, acknowledging both his accomplishments and shortcomings.

“I had my disagreements with some of his policies, removal of the Chief Justice, the currency redesign, and failure to restructure the country, but I never doubted his integrity.

“He treated all states equally during tough times. Even during my re-election, he guaranteed a free and fair process, despite our political differences,” Dickson said.

Former Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, offered a deeply personal tribute, reflecting on Buhari’s humility and humanity.

“He didn’t take anything with him—no property, no wife, just memories. That’s the essence of life,” he said.

Senator Adams Oshiomhole lauded Buhari for his ethical standards and decision not to politicise federal bailouts during the 2016 recession.

“He could have supported only APC states. Instead, he ensured fairness. That was rare, ” he added.

The session also passed three key resolutions: to observe a minute of silence in his memory, commend the federal government for the state burial, and call on the executive to immortaliseBuhari by naming a national monument after him.

“General MuhammaduBuhari may be gone, but the values he stood for—discipline, service, compassion, and integrity—will endure,” Senate President GodswillAkpabio, concluded.