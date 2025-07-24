REFORMING THE POLICE FOR EFFECTIVENESS

The police must be well-provided for

Not only have personnel of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) failed to rein in the perpetrators of violence in the country, but it is also unfortunate that many of their officers and men are being accused of sundry acts of misconduct. These charges would probably have been dismissed as frivolous if not for the fact that some of them are coming from within. No fewer than 151 senior officers of the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and above are currently facing the Force Disciplinary Committee (FDC) over “alleged breaches of professional conduct, misconduct, and ethical violations”, according to Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi. Hundreds of junior officers have also been dismissed for heinous crimes in recent months.

As we have said repeatedly, the challenges hampering the police from effectively discharging its constitutional responsibility to the public will continue until they are properly addressed. A key consideration is the mode of recruitment. There must be proper vetting of prospective recruits just as the training must be adequate, comprehensive and tactical to effectively discharge their mandate. Meanwhile, the increasing loss of confidence in the ability of the police to secure the civil populace would only be worsened by the public perception of its senior officers and men as an unruly bunch.

From extortion of money from hapless citizens at illegal checkpoints to brutality through extra-judicial killings to the scam derogatorily called ‘charge and bail’, an institution that ought to be a friend is perceived more as a foe and treated with suspicion, and sometimes derision, by most Nigerians. As a result, soldiers, who are principally trained to defend the territorial integrity of the country, are now being compelled to assume the role of protecting lives and property within towns and villages because of the failure and ineffectiveness of the police. For this to change, the entire police must be restructured and restored to its original mandate.

The primary role of the police force is to uphold and enforce laws, investigate crimes and ensure security for people in the country. In many ways, the police are grossly incapacitated from playing that role. Most of the police stations across the country are in deplorable conditions. Yet if the police must live up to its responsibilities, it must be adequately equipped. A force entrusted to secure the nation cannot perform in the face of antiquated equipment and low morale.

Over the years, the federal government had established several panels and presidential committees to address areas of police reforms, including efficiency, accountability and responsiveness. The challenge, however, is that while the promise to reform the police is loud, there is no indication that it is being seriously pursued even amid the growing violence and insecurity across the country. That perhaps explains why many of the reports and recommendations of all the reforms committees are still gathering dust in the shelves.

Such recommendations include the recent endorsement of state police by critical stakeholders, including the 36 governors and the president. Many retired senior police officers have also put their weight behind the idea of state police on grounds that it would improve the management of internal security and the maintenance of law and order. The compelling argument is that such men and officers would have local knowledge of the environment and would be more effective in dealing with local crimes, protecting law and order and in intelligence gathering.

While we commend the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, for the efforts to instil discipline in the rank and file, the institutional challenge goes beyond what he can deal with. Authorities in the country must summon the courage to overhaul the structure of our security framework through a comprehensive constitutional reform.