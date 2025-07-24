Rashford Excited with Season-long Loan Switch to Barcelona

Marcus Rashford has said that he feels like he is “at home” at Barcelona after completing a season-long loan move to the La Liga club.

The 27-year-old has joined on an initial 12-month loan from Manchester United, with the Catalan giants having the option of signing the England international on a permanent basis for £30.3m (35m euros) in 2026.

He is the first English player to sign for Barcelona, who won the league and cup double last season, since Gary Lineker in 1986.

Rashford hasn’t played for Manchester United, his boyhood club, since last December after being dropped by manager Ruben Amorin, and spent the second half of the 2024-25 season on loan at Aston Villa.

In July, it was confirmed that he was one of five players to tell the club that he wanted to leave.

“I’m very excited,” Rashford told Barcelona’s YouTube channel. “It’s a club where people’s dreams come true, they win big prizes.

“What the club stands for means a lot for me. I feel like I’m at home and a big factor in my choice to come here is because it is a family place and a good place for good players to showcase their skills.

“Another factor is because the conversations I had with (Hansi Flick) were positive. What he did last season was terrific. To lead such a young team to a very successful season and come back to pre-season and still want to do more, it shows me everything I thought I knew about the club and it’s everything I wished.

“I’m eager to learn the Barcelona way.”

Barcelona will cover the entirety of Rashford’s wages during his time at the club after the forward agreed to take a pay cut.

Removing Rashford from the wage bill is expected to save United between £14-£15m over the next 12 months.