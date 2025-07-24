  • Thursday, 24th July, 2025

PSC Approves Elevation of 4,741 Inspectors, 38 DSPs, 29 SPs to Next Ranks

Linus Alekein Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of 4,741 Inspectors from the recently concluded nationwide board interview for serving Police Inspectors across the country.

A statement by the Head of Press and Public Relations, IkechukwuAni, said 4,708 were promoted to unconfirmed Assistant Superintendents of Police, while 33 were promoted to Senior Inspectors.

He noted the Commission also approved the promotion of 38 Specialist Deputy Superintendents of Police to Superintendents and 29 Specialist Superintendents to Chief Superintendents.

He said these were further highlights of the Commission’s Plenary meeting, which ended in Abuja on Monday, July 21st, 2025.

Ani stated the Commission had earlier considered and approved the promotion of 12 Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police, 16 Deputy Commissioners to substantive Commissioners, and 28 Assistant Commissioners to Deputy Commissioners.

He stated that the Chairman of the Commission, DIG HashimuArgungu (rtd), presided over the meeting, which had in attendance Justice Paul AdamuGalumje, retired Justice of the Supreme Court, who is representing the Judiciary in the Commission; DIG TaiwoLakanu (rtd), who is representing the Police in the Commission; and Hon Justice Christine LadiDabup, retired Justice of the State High Court.

Other members, he said, are Abdulfatah Mohammed and Chief OnyemucheNnamani, Secretary to the Commission.

“The newly promoted Inspectors include Rabiu Ibrahim, IzangNyam, Nannim James, ChineloObinuku, BariminasAuyatiya, and Sabi’u Umar. Others are LawanHaruna, Opurum Patrick, Agbo James, and GeorgewillOnwubiko, among others,” he said.

The Chairman of the Commission reiterated his charge for undiluted nationalism, patriotic zeal, and uncommon devotion to public good, especially in their day-to-day interaction with the public.

Argungu urged them to remember they are the friend next door and should at all times live up to the expectations of Nigerians.

He assured them that the Commission will continue to do its best to champion an improvement in their conditions of service.

