‘Professional Bodies, Stakeholders Must Partner for Reforms to Work’

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The ongoing fiscal reforms in Nigeria can only be successful if there is effective collaborative engagement of professional bodies, including CITN and ANAN as well as key stakeholders at the national and subnational levels.

The President of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, Mr. Innocent Ohagwa, stressed this last weekend during the 5th CITN–ANAN Joint Council retreat held in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

He insisted that only through such coordinated efforts can the reforms be translated into improved business confidence, sustainable revenue growth, enhanced accountability, fiscal discipline and ultimately shared prosperity for all Nigerians.

At the retreat, with the theme: ‘Implementing Fiscal Reforms in Nigeria: Strengthening Strategy, Institutional Synergy and Professional Excellence’, he reasoned that the current reforms are revolutionary.

‘’The current reforms, in its intent, are revolutionary, inclusive, and have all sector focused. But in execution, they risk being undermined if all hands are not on deck, particularly professionals, who would implement, advise and interpret these policies and laws, are left behind.

‘’Taxation, by its very nature, is a multidisciplinary field, drawing on the expertise of professionals from diverse backgrounds such as economics, law, and accounting.

‘’As such, effective navigation and implementation of ongoing fiscal reforms demand the collaborative engagement of professional bodies like CITN and ANAN as well as key stakeholders at the national and subnational levels.

‘’Only through such inclusive and coordinated efforts can we ensure that these reforms translate into improved business confidence, sustainable revenue growth, enhanced accountability, fiscal discipline and ultimately shared prosperity for all Nigerians,” Ohagwa posited.

Accordingly, he tasked governments of sub-nationals to prioritise and institutionalise structured stakeholder consultations with bodies such as CITN and ANAN to help navigate through the complexities of these fiscal reforms.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary/State Auditor-General, Isaiah Ntekim, noted that the theme of the retreat was in line with the ARISE agenda of the state government in the area of improving internally generated revenue in the state

Governor Eno lauded with satisfaction the assembly of expertise which he has no doubt the retreat will surely result “in exciting exchange of ideas and explore potential opportunities to further strengthening fiscal reforms in Nigeria.’’

In a closing remarks, the 14th President /Chairman of the Council of the Association of National Accountant of Nigeria, Hajiya Zuwairat Kishimi, said the retreat was more than a ceremonial gathering, but a working platform, crucial for synergy, “and a forum where we collectively reimagine the fiscal architecture of our nation.”