Police Arrest Abductors of Bayelsa Judge, Justice Umukoro

•As Diri rewards officer who rejected $17,000 bribe

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa





Abductors of a Judge of the Bayelsa State High Court, Justice EbiyerinOmukoro, have been arrested by the state command of the Nigerian Police.

Justice Omukoro was kidnapped on June 21 in Yenagoa and was held for 12 days before he was rescued through the joint effort of security agencies in the state.

Governor DouyeDiri disclosed the arrest on Wednesday during the state executive council meeting in Government House, Yenagoa, while honouring an officer, Superintendent of Police, Sentome Obi, who rejected a $17,000 bribe offered by a suspect involved in organ harvesting.

The Bayelsa governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, said everyone involved in the kidnap had been picked up by the police except the gang leader that was on the run.

He restated his warning to criminally-minded individuals to steer clear of Bayelsa, and stressed his administration’s commitment to its zero-tolerance policy for crime and criminality.

He said the government had improved security architecture in the state with the acquisition of drones for the police to fight crime in addition to the installation of CCTV cameras in different parts of the state capital.

His words: “We have greatly improved our crime fighting efforts using technology. In the recent kidnap of a serving judge in the state, we were able to get him released unhurt.

“We summoned the security agencies and gave them the necessary logistics. At the end of the day, all those who committed the crime were apprehended except one that is still on the run. Bayelsa State has zero tolerance to crime and criminality.”

Diri commended the security agencies for their effort in ensuring that the state was safe and peaceful.

While honouring SP Obi, the Bayelsa governor praised his gallantry, honesty and devotion to duty.

He said the officer, who is an indigene of the state, brought dignity and pride to the Force and to Bayelsa.

He recommended Obi to the Inspector General of Police for promotion in recognition of his gallant effort in crime fighting.

On behalf of the state government, Governor Diri announced a reward of three-bedroom flat and a car as a mark of honour for his exemplary integrity.

He said at a time the Nigerian Police was grappling with image issues, Bayelsa had produced a police officer with commendable character and proved that a good name was better than riches.

According to him, “SP Obi did not only make the state proud, he also bolstered the image of the Nigerian Police and I urge other officers to emulate his shining example.”

In his remarks, the Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Francis Idu, congratulated the government and people of the state for producing one of the most dedicated and well-groomed officers in Obi.

The police chief stressed the need for government to invest more in boosting security towards the protection of lives and property.