NPM International Announces Launch of Funding Campaign Initiative

In response to the urgent need to fund Christian missionaries in underserved regions, a growing network of Christian professionals and believers worldwide, under the auspices of Network of Professionals for Missions, International (NPM, International) is launching The Million Dollar Force (TMDF) campaign, a faith-driven initiative designed to provide sustainable, scalable funding for global missions, starting with a monthly commitment as low as $1.

The launch event, scheduled for July 27, 2025, will mark the official unveiling of TMDF and its platform, gathering leaders across ministry, non-profit, business, and the faith community, united by a shared commitment to fulfilling the Great Commission through intentional and structured giving.

According to Emmanuel Onasanmi, Lead Member, NPM International and Lead Project Manager, TMDF Initiative, “TMDF is about crowdfunding for missions and it is not just another giving campaign. It’s a global movement of believers who understand that the Gospel must be preached, and that missions require structure, support, and sacrifice. We’re combining financial giving with spiritual engagement with sustainability, while activating the Workplace Missionaries, and supporting the preaching of the gospel to the ends of the earth.”

The upcoming launch builds upon the foundation laid by NPM International, which over the last three years, has served as a training and mobilisation platform for Christian professionals and mission-minded believers.

Through initiatives such as Project Pray and NPM Mentor, NPM has reached over 5,000 people directly and indirectly, recorded over 3,000 documented salvation decisions, trained more than 50 professionals in two cohorts of its workplace missionary programme, and worked with eight mission agencies to provide visibility and support.

These milestones reflect the depth of engagement and spiritual accountability that have shaped TMDF’s vision from the very beginning.

According to my organisers, the TMDF launch event will feature a full walkthrough of the platform and its digital features, insightful sessions from partner mission agencies, keynote presentations on the spiritual and strategic case for missions funding, and a vision cast for TMDF’s global expansion and community involvement.

NPM International believes that this model will become one of Africa’s most scalable, transparent and inclusive faith-based funding platforms, strengthening partnerships between the church and the mission field, and empowering a new generation of believers to give with purpose.