NIDCOM Condemns Killing of Two Nigerians in South Africa

Michael Olugbodein Abuja





Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. AbikeDabiri-Erewa, has described the killing of two Nigerian traders in South Africa by “unknown gunmen” as intolerable and senseless, calling on the government of the southern African country to fish out the culprits.

Dabiri-Erewa in a statement signed by the Commission’s spokesperson, Abdur-RahmanBalogun, said the Nigerian High Commission in South Africa is looking into the matter.

Dabiri-Erewa said this latest unprovoked killing is condemnable and barbaric, calling on South African authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter and expose the perpetrators.

She recalled the early warning mechanism put in place by both countries to prevent such killings is yet to be implemented by South Africa.

The NiDCOM boss condoled with the families of the deceased, assuring them that justice will be served.

It was gathered that two Nigerians simply identified as Austin and Ayo were shot dead by masked gunmen in Durban, South Africa.

According to unconfirmed reports, the gunmen stormed Austin’s office, shot him and his visiting friend, Ayo at close range with both dead on the spot.

This has led to heightened tension amongst the Nigerian community in South Africa, but Dabiri-Erewa however appealed for calm and urged Nigerians in South Africa and at home not to take laws into their hands while awaiting the outcome of the investigations by the South African police authorities.

She added the Acting Nigerian High Commissioner in South Africa has demanded a thorough and fair investigation into the incident.