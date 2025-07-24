MUTFWANG AND THE TRANSPORTATION AGENDA

The introduction of rail and metro bus services has won the hearts of the citizens, writes GYANG BERE

When Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang took over the reins of leadership in Plateau State, many knew change was inevitable but few could have imagined the sweeping transformation unfolding in the transport sector today. With the fuel subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope administration that created abnormality in the transportation industry, the Plateau State Governor refused to sit on his hands. Instead, he rolled up his sleeves, thought outside the box, and took the bull by the horns. One of his earliest interventions, the introduction of the Metro Bus Service, quickly won the hearts of Plateau citizens. With fares as low as ₦200, the buses became a lifeline, especially for workers, students, traders, and everyday hustlers trying to make ends meet.

In quick succession, additional buses were injected into the system based on public demands, crisscrossing more routes and bridging the mobility gap. The revival and reorganization of the Plateau Express Service also saw more vehicles hitting the roads, connecting not just local government areas within the state but also stretching out to other parts of the federation. Today, these buses are so well-patronized that demand often outstrips supply, a testament to how deeply the people have embraced them, saving up to N40,000 per individual monthly.

Yet, like a farmer who does not rest after planting maize but goes ahead to sow yams as well, Governor Mutfwang was not done. The rail shuttle between Jos and Bukuru, a visionary masterstroke that has added steam to the ongoing transportation revolution, commenced operations officially last week. At just ₦200 per trip, this service has become an instant hit, offering residents a safe, clean, affordable, and time-saving alternative to the ever-congested roads.

The economic benefits are already speaking volumes. For many, the train has cut down commuting costs drastically, money saved is money earned. With the rising cost of fuel, the train service is like water to a thirsty land, relieving pressure on household incomes and boosting productivity across sectors. On the social front, the train is connecting the Jos-Bukuru axis closer together. Residents now wake up with less anxiety about getting to their places of work, schools, and markets. Punctuality has improved, and time once wasted in traffic jams is now being used for more meaningful engagements.

It is often said that “when the rhythm of the drum changes, the dancer must adjust his steps.” The people of Plateau have adjusted, joyfully to this new rhythm set by Mutfwang’s transportation blueprint. Convenience, too, has been taken to new heights. Trains, unlike buses or cars, run on a dedicated track. No holdups, no bottlenecks, and no roadside drama. The shuttle runs on schedule, dependable as the sunrise. Commuters are now enjoying their rides in a relaxed, safe atmosphere, with scenic views that remind us all why Plateau remains the Home of Peace and Tourism.

Speaking of tourism, the reintroduction of the rail system opens up a fresh corridor for adventure seekers and visitors to explore Jos and its environs with ease. With consistent investment, the rail line could soon connect more tourist hotspots. As the saying goes, “when the road is good, the journey becomes a pleasure.” In this case, the train ride is already turning into an experience. The environmental impact is another feather in the administration’s cap. In an age where carbon emissions are a global concern, the shift to rail transport helps reduce vehicular congestion and air pollution. It is a strategic, future-looking move that aligns Plateau State with modern sustainability goals.

Through all of this, one truth has become glaring: Governor Caleb Mutfwang is a man of action, not empty words. He understands that governance is not about making noise but about making positive impact on the people. In revamping the transportation sector, he has not only provided physical movement for the people but also stirred hope, restored dignity, and strengthened the social contract between the government and the citizens.

If truly “a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step,” then Plateau State has already taken giant strides under this administration. With each passing day, the state is inching closer to a fully integrated, efficient, and people-focused transportation system. Indeed, Governor Mutfwang is not just moving people, he is moving Plateau forward. Besides revamping the transportation sector, he has restored the confidence and hope of Plateau people that government can translate policies into reality for their benefits. His quest to build a peaceful and united Plateau that creates a conducive atmosphere, where all citizens carry out their legitimate businesses with ease has been prioritised in the last two years. This transformative journey is evident not only in the transport sector but cut across health, education, agriculture and road infrastructure.

It is clear that Governor Mutfwang has refused to be distracted by trivial issues that have no impact on his people; but has remained focused on the delivery of dividends of democracy to Plateau people with all sense of inclusiveness and transparency which became the cornerstone of his administration. And if the early signs are anything to go by, the rail shuttle is only the beginning of even greater things to come.

Bere is the Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Executive Governor of Plateau State