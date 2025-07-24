Kwara Gov Launches Domestication of National Women’s Economic Empowerment Policy

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has launched the domestication of the National Women’s Economic Empowerment (WEE) Policy, calling it another initiative to create more opportunities for women in the state.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, revealed that the launch makes Kwara the first state in the North-central to domesticate the national policy.

The governor said the domestication will further dismantle systemic barriers that women face in access to public sector contracts and leadership roles.

The programme was organised by the Office of the First Lady, Ambassador Olufolake AbdulRazaq, in partnership with the Ajike People’s Support Centre and Eden Venture Group.

The event was attended by top government officials, including the Kwara First Lady and Minister of Women Affairs, Hajia Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim, who was represented by Dr. Jummai Idonije.

Others were wife of the Speaker, Kwara House of Assembly, Hajia Saadat Yakubu Danladi; Deputy Chief Whip, Kwara House of Assembly, Hon. Mariam Yusuf Aladi; wife of the Kwara State Chief Judge, Mrs Janet Olufunke Adebara; Emir of Shonga, Dr. Haliru Yahaya; wife of the state APC Chairman, Princess Ayodele Fagbemi; wives of local government chairmen; and different women support groups.

“I urge everyone to support this initiative by investing in women’s education, skills and businesses, as we work together to build a Kwara where no woman is left behind, and every girl can aspire to greatness,” the governor said in Ilorin, the state capital Wednesday.

“By supporting women entrepreneurs through skills training and improved access to financial resources, we aim to close the gender earnings gap and unlock the economic potential of half of our population for Kwara’s growth.”

Kwara had earlier set a national benchmark in gender mainstreaming (Gender Composition Bill), which mandates at least 35% women in appointive positions, and a cabinet that once comprised over 56% women, the governor added.

“Our administration has championed structural reforms, from the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act to the establishment of the Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC),” the governor said.

He commended the Nigeria First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for supporting gender inclusion and women empowerment, and the Kwara First Lady for her contributions to women empowerment in the state.

Mrs AbdulRazaq, for her part, said Nigerian women, like in many parts of the world, face numerous barriers to economic participation, including limited access to education, financial resources and market opportunities.

These barriers are gradually being broken through strategic investments and innovative initiatives like in Kwara, where the government has continued to create a fertile environment for women to thrive as entrepreneurs, workers and leaders, she added.

The First Lady lauded Governor AbdulRazaq for standing as a national leader in gender equity and diversity through various initiatives in the state, adding that her office is complementing the government to promote the interest of female gender.

“The domestication of WEE policy in the state exemplifies our collective commitment to unlocking the full economic potential of women and girls with improved social economic outcomes across the state and indeed Nigeria,” she said.

Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs Afolashade Oluwakemi Opeyemi, said the administration has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to women empowerment.

Representative of the minister, Dr Idonije, commended Governor AbdulRazaq for taking laudable steps towards expanding opportunities for women.

This has transformed many households and communities, she said.

Idonije said with the new policy being put in place by the state government, the chances of advancing economic opportunities for women are very high.

Chief Executive Officer for HACEY, Mrs Roda Robinson, described the policy as a vital tool for delivering transformational change, offering a coordinated and inclusive framework to harness the full potential of women as contributors to economic and social development.

Miss Fifehan Osikolu, who spoke for Eden Venture Group, hailed the dedication of the governor and his wife, Mrs AbdulRazaq, to the cause of women, saying they are proud to partner the government on the domestication of WEE policy.