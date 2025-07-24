Khadijat Mohammed Leads 46th CBN Senior Tennis Q’finals Flight

Women’s Singles No 1 seed of the ongoing 46th CBN National Senior Open Tennis Championship, Khadijat Mohammed, yesterday defeated Mary Godwin 2-0 (6-1, 6-2) in their third round game to advance to the quarter final stage where she will face Aina Goodnews.

Goodnews berthed the quarterfinals after stopping Emmanuella Kevin-Bebe with a 2-0 win of 6-0, 6-2 in their third round match up.

Similarly, Rebecca Ekpenyong recorded a 2-0 ( 6-3 , 6-4 ) victory over Patience Onebamhoin to move into the quarter finals of the women’s singles category.

Playing in the men’s singles category, top seed, Adeleye Daniel had an easy ride over Endurance Ehigiemusoe who retired 4-1 in the first set.

Other quarter finalists include Oparaoji Uche that beat Ibrahim Suleiman 6-2, 6-3 and Lucky Danjuma who defeated Mohammed Andulsalam, 6-1, 6-1.

It was a narrow escape for Prosper Okonkwo who defeated Dahiru Mohammed while Abubakar Yusuf also defeated Chima Michael 5-0 to book his quarter final ticket.