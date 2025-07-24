INEC: 101,995 PVCs Uncollected in Plateau 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that no fewer than 101,995 Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) are still uncollected in Plateau State.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Alhaji Mohammed Sadiq, made the disclosure to newsmen on Thursday in Jos.

Sadiq, who disclosed that the commission would soon commence the Continuous Voter Registration (CRV), said that Plateau has 2,789,528 registered voters.

“It is important to note that Plateau has a total of 2,789,528 registered voters, with 101,995 unclaimed PVCs.

“However, as at 2023, about 2,687,533 PVCs have been collected in the state, representing 96.3 per cent,” he said.

The REC explained that the online pre-registration for the CRV would commence from August 18, while in-person registration would start from August 25.

He also said that the exercise would be conducted between 9:00a.m. and 3:00p.m. daily.

“The online registration can take place anywhere and at any time.

“The website to visit is http://www.crv.inecnigeria.org.

“The exercise is basically for new voters that have attained the age of 18 and above, collection or transfer of PVC and replacement, lost or damaged PVC,” the REC explained.

Sadiq, however, warned against multiple registration, insisting every Nigerian was entitled to only one vote. (NAN)