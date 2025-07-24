Inclusive Education: FG Reaffirms Commitment, Pledges to Grow Momentum on National Policy

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that every child in Nigeria, regardless of disability, gender, background, or circumstance is given equal opportunity to learn, grow and thrive.

To this end, it said it is important to reflect on the tremendous progress made so far, particularly the revision of the National Policy on inclusive education and the growing momentum towards its domestication across states.

The Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Sa’id Ahmad, stated this Thursday in Abuja during a national sensitization and awareness workshop on the Inclusive Education Policy.

While reiterating that inclusive education is not just about placing children with special needs into regular classrooms, she said policies must be intentional, practical and forward-thinking.

According to her, “It is about transforming our entire education system to accommodate and support diversity—creating learning environments that are flexible, responsive and nurturing for all learners.

“Yet, we recognize that a lot more needs to be done in terms of awareness, training, infrastructure, financing and policy implementation. I encourage us all to be intentional, practical and forward-thinking. The children we serve are counting on us.”

In the same vein, the CEO and Founder of The Albino Foundation (TAF), Mr. Jake Epelle, stated that inclusive education system defines education for all learners, and not only for children and Persons With Disabilities (PwDs), but all learners, and until the nation embraces the implementation and begins to work towards the intention, it might not go far.

He said the infusion will also include critical mass of people that have been excluded from the framework of development and this includes women, youths and PwDs.

“We are still here because people are still ignorant about inclusive basic education system that is coming to take the place of the education system in general. The world is gravitating towards inclusive education and as a system that is meant to replace what we have today.

“What we have today is exclusion — it excludes the marginalized and other forms of learners that are not captured in the education system that we have today.

“It addresses a critical component of the inclusion drive which is diversity, equity and inclusion. This infusion will also include critical mass of people that have been excluded from the framework of development and this includes women, youths and PwDs. Inclusive education system is the answer to true diversity if we must achieve it,” he added.