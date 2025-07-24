Imole Millionaires Draw Promises to Transform Fortunes in Osun

A new era of economic empowerment and thrilling entertainment is on the horizon for the citizens of Osun State, as Imole Millionaires, a groundbreaking lottery brand supported by the Osun State Government, is set to launch officially in September 2025.

Operating from its ultra-modern office in Ilesha, Imole Millionaires is set to create weekly millionaires and offer substantial consolation prizes, significantly impacting the lives of its participants.

At the heart of Imole Millionaires’ offering is its signature and flagship product: the Imole Millionaires Draw. This highly anticipated weekly draw promises to make one fortunate ticket holder a millionaire every week, with a guaranteed jackpot of N1,000,000. Beyond the grand prize, the draw also features a compelling prize structure designed to reward more players, including a second prize of N500,000, a third prize of N200,000, and various other consolation prizes, totaling an impressive N5,000,000 in weekly payouts.

“Our vision for Imole Millionaires is deeply rooted in the prosperity of Osun State citizens,” stated Mr. Babatunde Akinyosotu, Assistant General Manager of Imole Millionaires. “We are not just launching a lottery; we are launching a platform for dreams, a catalyst for economic upliftment, and a source of consistent excitement. The support from the Osun State Government underscores our commitment to transparency, integrity, and community development.”

In addition to the flagship weekly draw, Imole Millionaires will offer a diverse portfolio of games to cater to various preferences. Players will have the opportunity to participate in daily Lotto 5/90 draws, a popular choice among lottery enthusiasts, and engage with the exciting 5/90 Ghana games. This diverse offering ensures that there is a game for every aspiring millionaire.

Accessibility is a cornerstone of Imole Millionaires’ operational strategy. Recognising the importance of convenience in today’s digital age, tickets for all games can be purchased through multiple channels. These include a user-friendly website, a convenient USSD platform, a dedicated mobile application, and a network of lottery terminals strategically spread across the state. This multi-channel approach ensures that every citizen in Osun State has easy access to participate and stand a chance to win.

Imole Millionaires Business Development Manager, James Adeniran, emphasized the brand’s commitment to its players: “We are meticulously building a robust and secure system to ensure a seamless and trustworthy gaming experience. Our goal is to foster a community where winning is not just a possibility, but a weekly reality for our dedicated players. The Imole Millionaires Draw, with its significant weekly jackpot and generous consolation prizes, is designed to inject substantial funds directly into the hands of our citizens, fostering local economic growth.”

Imole Millionaires is more than just a lottery; it is a testament to innovation, community engagement, and the pursuit of widespread prosperity within Osun State. As September 2025 approaches, anticipation builds for a brand that promises not only entertainment but also a tangible pathway to financial freedom for its participants. The stage is set for Imole Millionaires to become a beacon of hope and opportunity, truly making millionaires out of the citizens of Osun State every week.