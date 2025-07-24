Imansuangbon Dumps LP, Joins ADC in Edo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

A former Edo State governorship aspirant of the Labour Party (LP) in 2023 general election, Mr. Kenneth Imansuangbon and his supporters yesterday joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Imansuangbon, popular called ‘Rice Man’, together with his teaming supporters, picked the ADC membership card in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Speaking after obtaining his membership card, the business mogul and school proprietor, said he pitched tent with the ADC because he was tired of what he termed “widespread hunger in the country.”

Imansuangbon said he could no longer buy rice to share to the poor due to rising cost of food items.

“I am tired because a bag of rice that was N7,500 few years ago in Nigeria is now N70,000. That is the reason I can no longer buy rice to share to Edo people. Now our own currency that used to be N187 to a $1, now exchange for N1,600 per $1; petrol that was N87.00 per litre is now N850.00

“Nobody will come from jupiter to repair and rescue the country. It is only Nigerians that can rescue this country. It is no longer hunger but starvation that is happening in Nigeria. Prices have sky rocketed. I can no longer buy rice for Edo people.

“Besides, Nigerians are tired. Unemployment is on the rise and Naira has fallen in value.

Imansuangbon who reiterated his dissatisfied with the poverty in the land, called on all Nigerians to come on board and join ADC, which according to him, is a more credible alternative to the present state of things in the country.

Noting that he was ready to lead the battle for this genuine change, Imansuangbon declared: “I have found a credible alternative that is genuine to change the present narrative, not the kind of alternative given to us by the present government. That alternative is the ADC. With our resolution, we will rescue Nigeria from hunger and poverty.

“Therefore, I am here to join the ADC. The vehicle that will take us to the promise land is ADC. If you don’t have job, join the party for a better future. We are all Nigerians Who want to make Nigeria and Edo better than the present narrative.

Earlier, the Edo State Chairman of ADC Chairman, Kennedy Odion, said there would be no sitting on the fence ahead of 2027.

Odion, who acknowledged that the journey to 2027 would be tough and rough, described Imansuangbon as one of those that would help change the present narrative to a better one given his antecedent as one who has brought succour to people of Edo in the past.