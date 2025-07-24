Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Prof Yilwatda, Emerges National Chairman of APC

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction Minister, Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, has emerged the new national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

His election followed the adoption of a motion moved by the Chairman of Progressive Governors’ Forum and Governor of Imo state, Senator Hope Uzodinma and seconded by Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas at the ongoing emergency NEC meeting of the party.

Yilwatda, a Christian from Plateau state (North Central), replaced Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, who resigned as APC national chairman last month.

Details Later…