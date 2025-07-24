How Gaming Operators, Regulators Champion Responsible Gaming

Adenike Oyebamiji, Legal Compliance Executive, Velex Advisory, makes a strong case for a unified approach with minimum standards across all Nigerian states to ensure effective implementation of responsible gaming guidelines

Gaming in Nigeria has experienced exponential growth over the years, fueled by a passion for sports and other gaming activities, especially among the youth. However, this growth brings with it major concerns about potential negative impacts, such as gambling addiction, which remains a significant challenge in Africa.

Despite these concerns, gaming operators and regulators in Nigeria are actively promoting responsible gaming to mitigate these risks. While public perception may sometimes clash with these efforts, there is always room for improvement in promoting responsible gaming practices.

Gaming Operators like BetKing, Bet9ja, BetPawa, among others, are implementing several measures, tools, and resources to foster responsible gaming. These measures include strict enforcement of age verification to prevent underage individuals (under 18) from accessing, participating in, or interacting with their platforms. It is mandatory to display the 18+ symbol prominently and consistently across websites, retail outlets, advertising, and marketing materials. Many operators offer self-exclusion tools, empowering players to manage their gaming activity. In addition to this, deposit limits, time limits, and loss limits on gaming platforms are promoted to control play.

A key strategy is the emerging collaboration with support organizations and health institutions, such as Gamble Alert and Gamcare, to provide resources and assistance.

Responsible gaming campaigns: Conducting responsible gaming campaigns and disseminating responsible gaming messages to educate users on the importance of playing responsibly.

Comprehensive framework and policy inclusion: Strong internal responsible gaming framework and Inclusion of responsible gaming policy on the websites and outlets.

Training of employees and agents focused on promoting responsible gaming.

Establishment of a dedicated internal responsible gaming department to oversee policy implementation and ensure adherence to established standards.

Regulators are also playing a fundamental role. The Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority (LSLGA) conducts annual responsible gaming campaigns and general awareness initiatives, such as responsible gaming advertisements. Additionally, the LSLGA is actively developing a self-exclusion portal, which will provide players with a tool to manage their gaming activities responsibly.

The Oyo State Gaming and Lottery Board mandates responsible gaming training for prospective licensees before granting a license, and plans to introduce mandatory bi-annual training for its licensed operators. Furthermore, there are dedicated non-governmental organisations focused on promoting responsible gaming in Nigeria and beyond. Gamble Alert recently hosted the first-ever responsible gaming symposium to advance initiatives and raise awareness about problem gambling.

To truly promote responsible gaming, all stakeholders have a role to play, including players, operators, providers, regulators, the government, and the public, as it is not solely the burden of gaming operators, but rather the collective responsibility of stakeholders.

Players themselves play a crucial role in early identification and addressing potential gambling problems. Players should view gaming as entertainment, not a financial solution, and recognize when to stop. They should only use affordable funds, avoid gambling under the influence, take breaks, and set time and budget limits. They can also activate self-exclusion and seek support from operators or support organizations.

Despite this progress, further efforts are needed from both operators and regulators, as it is observed that the level of commitment to responsible gaming varies among operators in Nigeria.

Gaming regulators should prioritize the development of comprehensive, uniform responsible gaming standards and guidelines. These standards should encompass minimum requirements for all operators, promoting consistency and accountability across the industry, and regulators should drive robust enforcement mechanisms to deter non-compliant operators.

The Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority’s Responsible Gaming regulations serve as a foundational framework for operators, outlining the expected standards for player protection. While Oyo and Imo States have also enacted responsible gaming regulations, a unified approach with minimum standards across all Nigerian states is not yet in place. Effective implementation of these regulations and guidelines is essential to ensure compliance.

The Association of Nigerian Bookmakers is also actively working to establish unified minimum responsible gaming standards for its members. These efforts aim to enhance the overall performance of operators and promote responsible gaming practices.

We commend the ongoing efforts of gaming operators, regulators, and stakeholders in promoting responsible gaming practices and prioritizing player well-being. We strongly encourage operators who have yet to implement robust responsible gaming measures to do so. Ultimately, fostering a safe and ethical gaming market that encourages responsible behavior is paramount to the growth and integrity of the industry.